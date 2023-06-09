Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs resigns as LeMoyne-Owen College president

Plans for a presidential search are forthcoming.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, who became president of LeMoyne-Owen College on January 2021, has officially resigned from her position, the college announced on Friday.

During her tenure, Bennett-Fairs introduced school events, such as the 807 Day fundraiser and Loving Our Community Day (LOC), a grassroots effort. She previously served as Student Affairs vice-president at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.

“I’m grateful to the faculty, staff, students, administration and trustees who accomplished much over the past two and a half years,” Bennett-Fairs said. “It has been my honor and privilege to work alongside you. I’m excited to see the magic that will ensue as LOC’s renaissance continues.“

Dr. Christopher Davis has been appointed as interim president to manage and guide the college until a permanent candidate is selected. Davis is a longtime LeMoyne-Owen College Board of Trustees member and immediate past chair with years of executive leadership and post-secondary education experience as Associate Dean of the Memphis Theological Seminary and senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

“The Board of Trustees and LOC community thank Dr. Bennett-Fairs for her service and investment in the College,” Patricia Covington, Board of Trustees chair, said. “As we work through this transition, our students, community and historic legacy remain our top priorities. We look forward to Dr. Davis’ leadership to continue to push us forward.”