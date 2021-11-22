Makeda's Cookies reopens in downtown Memphis

This comes after rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda's in south Memphis, causing the shop to shut down for the past five days.

“They are down for Memphis, they are all Memphis, just like, you know, we were born and bred Memphis, so, but then, Maurice and Pam, they're just good people. They've always treated me well, always speak. I come in they say, 'hey Doc!' and the cookies are good,” said one happy customer.