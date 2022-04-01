Man dies in Frayser house fire

Faulty electrical on a vehicle was determined to be the cause

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and woman injured after an early morning house fire in Frayser.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at 3160 Range Line Road at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighers were able to get the man out of the house and to the Regional One Burn Unit, but, he didn't survive his injuries. A woman in the house was treated on the scene or superficial burns to her hands.

The name of the victim has not been released pending positive identification and notification of family.

MFD said the cause of the fire was electrical equipment on a vehicle in the carport that malfunctioned.

MFD urges everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home by checking them once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.