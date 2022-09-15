Dozens forced from their homes after someone set fire to apartment

Memphis Fire investigators called it arson, saying the fire was set in a front bedroom of one unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people are out of their homes after Memphis Fire investigators said someone set fire in an apartment.

Just before 9 p.m., Wednesday, firefighters were called to the fire in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail near Knight Arnold in southeast Memphis. Firefighters said heavy smoke was showing, and it took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused about $300,000 in damage.

Investigators called it arson, saying the fire was set in a front bedroom of one unit.

The Red Cross provided help for about 24 tenants who were displaced from their homes.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.