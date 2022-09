According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the shooting in the 4900 block of Gill Road just before 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot Wednesday evening in Whitehaven.

Police said one of the victims is in critical condition. The other two are in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available. If you have any tips that can help Memphis police in their ongoing investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.