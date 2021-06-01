Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) returning to full capacity for its vehicles

Face masks are still required inside MATA facilities, boarding areas, and on-board transit vehicles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA says it is returning to full capacity for all its vehicles, including buses and trolleys, beginning Thursday.

You can read the full news release from MATA below:

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) today announced the return to full capacity. Effective Thursday, July 1, all fixed-route, paratransit vehicles, and Trolley car services will run at full capacity.

Riders are reminded that face masks are still required inside MATA facilities, boarding areas, and on-board transit vehicles.

“As vaccination rates increase and positive COVID-19 cases decrease, MATA is diligently working to operate safe and efficient services within the community,” said MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld.

Capacity on public transit modes were originally restricted in 2020 due to COVID-19 and to help facilitate social distancing.

Throughout the pandemic, MATA has taken many steps to keep passengers and staff safe while combating the spread of COVID-19. The organization will continue performing its daily fleet and bus shelter cleanings which includes comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing measures.

MATA will continue to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the local and state health departments, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to ensure the actions being taken are comprehensive and appropriate.