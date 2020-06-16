Memphis City Council tackles police & fire residency requirements

As council members met via online chat, protesters gathered outside City Hall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter.”

There was a tent and table set up with a sign that read “Democratic Socialists of America Memphis Chapter.”

And a pretty good group of protestors showed up at Memphis City Hall. They yelled and gathered around a locked gate at City Hall’s front door.

Normally this would be a City Council meeting day. But the coronavirus quarantine has resulted in their meetings held in computer chat room settings.

This was going to be a busy day. There were several items on a very long agenda about police procedures.

There was a plan to remove a ballot question that would, if approved, allow new Memphis Police and Firefighters to live 50 miles from the city failed.

Michalyn Easter-Thomas, a freshman council member argued the referendum was a bad idea.

“If this referendum passes,” she said, “… all eligible 3,000 plus Memphis Police and fire have the options to begin a mass exodus from our city. All new hires as well.”