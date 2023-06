The department announced on Friday that the graduation was the 139th training session for MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-six additional police officers graduated from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) on Thursday.

On June 1, 2023, the 139th training session of the Memphis Police Department graduated 26 new officers. Congratulations 139th on your new career as the Best in Blue! Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, June 2, 2023

In April, MPD was offering a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance.

They said they were looking to bring in 280 new recruits this year. As of April 4, 1,958 officers work for the department.

They said their goal is to reach 2,300 officers by the end of 2023.