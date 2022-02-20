Have you seen them? | Memphis Police looking for 2 missing teens

Memphis Police announced Sunday they are still looking for two missing teens; Kali Cochran and Tra'mya Vaughn, who have been missing since last week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department announced via Twitter they are still looking for two missing teens that were last seen Sunday, February 13.

According to police, Kali Cochran, 17, and Tra'mya Vaughn, 17, were last seen leaving their residence at the 200 block of Montgomery Street in Memphis that day. They have not returned since.

Police said neither teen has any mental or medical issues.

Cochran is described as 5'2", approximately 114 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Vaughn is described as 5'7", approximately 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.