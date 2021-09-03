Memphis police officer killed in crash in Whitehaven

An MPD officer was involved in a crash Monday night after leaving Raines precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was killed Monday night in a crash in Whitehaven.

According to MPD, the officer was leaving the Raines Station parking lot around 10:15 when he was hit by another vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The identity of the officer has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and has since been detained. Charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.