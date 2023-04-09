Two separate Saturday night shootings leave Memphis police searching for suspects

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings on Saturday night, and they are asking for anyone with more information for either to call CrimeStoppers.

Officers said they were told at about 7 p.m. that a shooting victim was dropped off at Methodist North by two men in a black Dodge Charger.

The victim, a man, was in critical condition and transferred to Regional One, according to MPD.

MPD said another incident took place at 2025 Shelby Drive. This is at Interstate 55 near the state line, according to MPD. This location is an Exxon gas station.

Officers said they responded near 10 p.m. and located to men who were victims.

One was uninjured, but another was transported to Regional One in critical, according to MPD.

