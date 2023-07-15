x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memphis police: shooting in Hickory Hill injures a child on Saturday

Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation. 

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Mama's Sundry' teach sustainable living through immersive experiences

Before You Leave, Check This Out