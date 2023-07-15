Memphis police: shooting in Hickory Hill injures a child on Saturday

Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

