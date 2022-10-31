'Very rough for our city': Intervention teams respond, adjust after violent weekend in Memphis

The gunfire injured two other children, continuing a troubling trend for doctors treating them at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is again reeling from a violent weekend, impacting nearly every pocket of the Bluff City. More than a dozen people were shot and six people were killed, including a 17-year-old girl.

The gunfire also injured two other children, continuing a troubling trend for doctors treating them at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

The violence also remained raw for those assigned to increase the peace, the intervention group 901 Bloc Squad and its 50 mentors.

"Very rough weekend for our city; our people continue to use guns to solve issues," Delvin Lane with 901 Bloc Squad said. "We are pounding the pavement right now, we are setting up in a couple parts of the city trying to make sure schools get out safely."

Monday, the group spread out to cool tensions in the city's violent hotspots at risk of retaliation following another violent weekend in Memphis.

"We have to be present, especially with Halloween tonight, people wearing masks, a lot of guns, we don't want people resolving their issues while the kids are out trying to trick and treat," Lane added.

Children were again impacted this weekend, including Sunday night in the Medical District, where a shooting killed a 17-year-old girl and injured a three-year-old.

Through October 9, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital reported 119 children treated for gunshot wounds, putting it at risk of nearing or surpassing last year's record high of 158 children treated.

"Completely innocent people who don't deserve to go through this kind of trauma and tragedy so we have to responsible as young adults and adults to not hurt our young people and let them grow up and be kids," Lane said.

That's why in part, last year, Le Bonheur launched a program with a dozen counselors to assist children treated for gunshot wounds.