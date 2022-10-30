Man charged after shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in one of many weekend shootings around Memphis

Memphis Police said 18-year-old Peter Vaca is responsible for the East Memphis shooting Sunday. In total, seven people died in a streak of weekend violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged Monday in a Sunday morning quadruple shooting which left one dead and three injured in East Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said 18-year-old Peter Vaca was responsible for the shooting after witnesses saw him and four others fire at four people in the parking lot of 3920 Park Avenue from his car around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The two groups exchanged gunfire, with all four in the parking lot being hit. Police said Vaca then drove away in his red Dodge Durango.

One man was taken to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead at this hospital, according to police.

Three others were taken to Regional One by a private vehicle, police said, and all three were listed as in critical condition.

Weekend of violence in Memphis

Several deadly shootings took place around the City of Memphis during the weekend of October 28-30.

In total, six people were killed, including a 17-year-old teen, and eight people were injured, including a three-year-old child, over the span of three days.

On Friday, Police responded to a shooting on Faxon Avenue around 6 p.m. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting near the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue, where they located one victim dead on the scene.

Later that afternoon, at 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the 2000 block of Cherry Road, where a shooting victim was found dead on the scene. MPD detained a female suspect at the scene.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, another deadly shooting was reported at the 2000 block of Pendleton Street, where one victim was found dead.

A 13-year-old teen was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition around 10:20 p.m. Saturday after a shooting at the 3100 block of Perkins Road.

In West Memphis, Arkansas, police are looking for a suspect charged with murder and terrorism after a woman was found shot to death around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Three more shootings occurred Sunday after the early morning incident at 3920 Park Avenue.

At 1:58 p.m. Sunday, MPD responded to a shooting near Barron Avenue and Getwell Road. A shooting victim was found and taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

15 minutes later, a female shooting victim was found dead near the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue.

Then, around 8 p.m., a 17-year-old teen was killed and a 3-year-old child sent to Le Bonheur in critical condition after a shooting near the 600 block of Exchange Avenue in the Medical District.