2 men injured in Fox Meadows shooting Monday afternoon, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon - one with life-threatening injuries - after a shooting in Memphis' Fox Meadows neighborhood, Memphis Police said.

According to Memphis Police, their officers responded to the shooting scene at the 2700 block of Mojave Place just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical condition and the other non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect, who knew the shooting victims, sped away from the scene in a black Hyundai.