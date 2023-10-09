x
2 men injured in Fox Meadows shooting Monday afternoon, MPD says

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon - one with life-threatening injuries - after a shooting in Memphis' Fox Meadows neighborhood, Memphis Police said. 

According to Memphis Police, their officers responded to the shooting scene at the 2700 block of Mojave Place just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical condition and the other non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect, who knew the shooting victims, sped away from the scene in a black Hyundai.

Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH.

