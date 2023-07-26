Mid-South law enforcement agencies having phone issues due to Verizon outage, 911 lines are working

Police departments in Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett, and more said some people are receiving error messages due to a nationwide Verizon issue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some Mid-South law enforcement agencies are warning that a nationwide issue with Verizon could lead people to have problems calling dispatch numbers.

Police departments in Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett, and more said some people are receiving error messages or ‘all circuits are busy’ messages when they attempt to call their 7-digit dispatch numbers. They said 911 lines are not currently having issues.

The departments said if you get an error message, please call back.

They said Verizon is working on the issue.

Motorola is advising that Verizon is experiencing a nationwide outage. Therefore, We are having some issues receiving... Posted by BARTLETT POLICE DEPARTMENT on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Verizon is having nationwide phone issues. If you attempt to contact the Germantown Police/Fire Department and receive... Posted by Germantown Police Department on Wednesday, July 26, 2023