Mid-South law enforcement agencies having phone issues due to Verizon outage, 911 lines are working

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some Mid-South law enforcement agencies are warning that a nationwide issue with Verizon could lead people to have problems calling dispatch numbers.
Police departments in Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett, and more said some people are receiving error messages or ‘all circuits are busy’ messages when they attempt to call their 7-digit dispatch numbers. They said 911 lines are not currently having issues.
The departments said if you get an error message, please call back.
They said Verizon is working on the issue.