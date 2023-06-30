Verizon cell phone users experiencing service outage in the Memphis-area

Twitter users tagged the support page of the mobile phone service supplier asking for answers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based Verizon customers are voicing concerns Friday night as Downdetector.com — a website tracking user reports — said that 1,343 Verizon users reported outages near 8 p.m.

Similarly, a website named outage.report also shared potential reports from surrounding areas like Atoka, Arlington, Dyersberg, Collierville and Cordova.

Twitter users tagged the official page of the mobile company asking for answers.

@Verizon outage here in Memphis. Fix your stuff! — Laura (@laura4lakeland) July 1, 2023

Neither Verizon's official Twitter account or Verizon's official support account has released a statement regarding the outages as of press time.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has said they are not experiencing any issues, so if emergencies happen, they should be able to assist.

Still, users are concerned given additional issues like the excessive heat warnings in the area.

@VerizonSupport @Verizon can you please address the outage in Memphis?? It’s imperative we are able to make calls as we are in a heat emergency and many still don’t have power. — Kili Hood (@kilihood) July 1, 2023

ABC24's Zaria Oates and Danielle Moss also tweeted about the situation and how it affects users finding directions.

Verizon experience an outage ... yikes. Pullin out the paper maps — Zaria Oates (@zariaoates) July 1, 2023

Do they still make those Zaria? Use the Verizon app to stay updated on the service issues in your area, https://t.co/yBmP7B5Bco

^DGR — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) July 1, 2023