Verizon cell phone users experiencing service outage in the Memphis-area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based Verizon customers are voicing concerns Friday night as Downdetector.com — a website tracking user reports — said that 1,343 Verizon users reported outages near 8 p.m.
Similarly, a website named outage.report also shared potential reports from surrounding areas like Atoka, Arlington, Dyersberg, Collierville and Cordova.
Twitter users tagged the official page of the mobile company asking for answers.
Neither Verizon's official Twitter account or Verizon's official support account has released a statement regarding the outages as of press time.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has said they are not experiencing any issues, so if emergencies happen, they should be able to assist.
Still, users are concerned given additional issues like the excessive heat warnings in the area.
ABC24's Zaria Oates and Danielle Moss also tweeted about the situation and how it affects users finding directions.