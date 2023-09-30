Memphis police issue city alert for missing 9-year-old

Memphis police urge anyone with information regarding Mosley's whereabouts to contact them at (901) 545 2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A city watch alert has been issued by Memphis police for missing nine-year-old Joshua Mosley.

Mosley has been missing from the 2200 block of Carnes Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). He has back hair in braids, brown eyes and weighs somewhere between 65 and 75 pounds, according to MPD.

He stands at 3 feet and 8 inches, according to MPD and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and socks that are green as well as checkered. He shoes are white and black, according to MPD.

Memphis police urge anyone with information regarding Mosley's whereabouts to contact them at (901) 545 2677.