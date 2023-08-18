Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names R-S

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with R and S, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Children & Teens - Last names R-S

Braxton Roberts, 17, has been missing since May 5, 2023. MPD said he ran away from the 800 block of Manassas and never returned.

Roberts is 5'9" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Braxton Roberts?

Report #2305022328ME pic.twitter.com/s3PdHKd7si — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 9, 2023

Madison Stevenson, 15, has been missing since July 28, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 5100 block of Blackwell Rd. to go to a friend's and never returned.

Stevenson is 5'4" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Madison Stevenson?

Report #2307016835ME pic.twitter.com/MBYYHUWenh — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 31, 2023

Zion Smith, 16, has been missing since July 21, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3000 block of Parker Rd. without permission.

Smith is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Zion Smith?

Report #2307011771ME pic.twitter.com/ax9BIFCQ5i — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2023

Asia Smith, 16, has been missing since June 28, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 200 block of Bond Ave. without permission.

Smith is 5'2" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Asia Smith?

Report #2306009405ME pic.twitter.com/ZPMdHd2B2e — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 1, 2023

Makayla Smith, 16, has been missing since June 13, 2023. MPD said she never returned home to the 3900 block of Renewal after summer school.

Smith is 5'2" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red jacket, beige top, black pants, and red and black Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Makayla Smith?

Report #2306025776ME pic.twitter.com/GGHhFIoiek — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 15, 2023

Amber Sharp, 15, has been missing since June 8, 2023. MPD said she left home without permission from the 4500 block of Westmont Cove.

She is 5'7" tall and 165 lbs. MPD also said she's a habitual runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Amber Sharp?

Report #2306023205ME pic.twitter.com/eQGFJiPifD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2023

Savana Sanchez, 15, has been missing since June 6, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2000 block of Treasure Island Dr. without permission.

Sanchez is 5'8" tall and 210 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray joggers. MPD said she also needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Savana Sanchez?

Victim left her home without permission. Savana suffers from a condition that requires medication.

Report #2306022647ME pic.twitter.com/Qge7VpRViI — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2023

Adreienne Robinson, 15, has been missing since May 29, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 2500 block of Kimball Ave. without permission.

Robinson is 5'5" tall and 90 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Adreienne Robinson?

Report #2305033437ME pic.twitter.com/ocX5iIHb8f — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Michaela Stone, 17, has been missing from the 1300 block of South Wellington since May 20, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, block joggers and white crocs, according to MPD.

She has long black braids and brown eyes, according to MPD, She stands at about 5 feet and 3 inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 110 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Michaela Stone?

Report #2305030082ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/IuDA4pLTSc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2023

Dacarious Rodgers, 15, has been missing since May 7, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 400 block of Chesapeake Way and did not return.

Rodgers is 5'7" tall and 125 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dacarious Rodgers?

Report #2305028443ME pic.twitter.com/1qNyzzpMuT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 21, 2023

Juliza Sutton, 15, has been missing from the 2100 block of St. Elmo Avenue, according to MPD. She stands at five feet and nine inches, according to MPD.

She weighs about 200 pounds, according to MPD. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Juliza Sutton?

Report #2305025198ME



She ran away from home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/XlQu3pWejW — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 14, 2023

Terriance Suggs, 17, has been missing from the 2500 block of W. Don Krag Circle since May 5, according to MPD. She has black hair and weighs 135 pounds, according to MPD.

She stands at 5'5", according to MPD. She was last seen wearing all black jogging clothes and her hair was long as well as braided, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Terriance Suggs?

Report #2305022670ME pic.twitter.com/XX8vW1iGqM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2023

Kevin Starr, 16, has been missing since April 26, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 500 block of Uptown Village Cir. without permission.

Starr is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kevin Starr?

Report #2304022725ME pic.twitter.com/pMF3QdDKFB — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 28, 2023

Esmerelda Reyes, 16, and Fernanda Garcia, 17, have been missing since April 10, 2023. MPD said the two left home from the 3000 block of Mcvay Trail and did not return.

Reyes is 5' tall and 120 lbs., and Garcia is 4'9" tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Esmeralda Reyes and Fernanda Garcia?

Report #2304010784ME pic.twitter.com/daDe5LjsPi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 22, 2023

Nyjee Smith, 14, has been missing from the 3000 block of Guernsey since April 11, 2023. MPD said his mom found out he did not show up to school that day, and he never came home.

Smith is 6' tall and 115 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with SpongeBob and Patrick Skeleton, black jeans, and brown and white Nike shoes, with a blue see-through backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nyjee Smith?

Report #2304005467ME



Smith did not go to school on April 11, 2023 and has not returned home. pic.twitter.com/JAMSCtcOnV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 12, 2023

Nakyla Shelton, 14, has been missing since April 9, 2023. MPD said she shattered several windows in her home in the 3000 block of St. Charles Dr., then left in a truck after being told she could not go out.

Shelton is 5'6" tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nakyla Shelton?

Nakyla left her home in a truck after she shattered

several windows in her home after being told she could

not go out.

Report #2304004253ME pic.twitter.com/tV1aVy66qe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2023

Connie Mae Rankins, 16, has been missing since April 3, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 5100 block of Longmeadow Dr. without permission.

Rankins is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Connie Mae Rankins?

Report #2304001823ME pic.twitter.com/1CRNwN0DY6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2023

Kaitlynn Styers, 17, has been missing since April 6, 2023. MPD said "Katie" ran away from her home in the 2000 block of Myron Cove with a black suitcase.

Styers is 4'11" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kaitlynn Styers?

Report #2304002601ME pic.twitter.com/dukSd8WAH5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 6, 2023

Jerri Settles, 13, has been missing since April 1, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 2300 block of Chelsea Ave. without permission.

Settles is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jerri Settles?

Report #2304001848ME pic.twitter.com/X4W9FQBgbl — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 5, 2023

Jytrtra Stackins, 15, has been missing from the 3300 block of Pine Ridge Lane since March 24, according to MPD.

She has brown eyes, red box braid-styled hair and stands at 5 feet and 8 inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black pants and black Nike slides, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jytyta Stackins?

Report #2303012375ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/nxcthQ7bD7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 25, 2023

Joseph Simpson, 16, has been missing since March 19, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 3500 block of Lanette Rd. without permission. MPD said he had an ankle monitor which he has since removed himself.

Simpson is 6'2" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, blue shoes, with a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Joseph Simpson?

Report #2303009732ME pic.twitter.com/zuUzOgEHfe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2023

Kaden Ransey, 17, has been missing since March 3, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3500 block of Hanna Dr. without permission.

Ransey is 6'2" tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kaden Ransey?

Report #2303001397ME pic.twitter.com/Deo4ewCh8i — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2023

Quentin Swanson, 17, was last seen in the 1400 block of Union Avenue on Feb. 27, according to MPD. He weighs about 206 pounds and stands at 6 feet, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Quentin Swanson?

Report #2302013221ME



He left the facility where he resides and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/W58LHBbk23 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2023

Mauricio Speed, 14, has been missing since Jan. 22, 2023. MPD said his mom saw him on a security camera leaving their home in the 3900 block of Deer Creek Rd. without permission. MPD said he's known to frequent the Corning Village Apartments at the Creekwood Apartments.

Speed is 5'1" tall and 190 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Mauricio Speed?

Report #2301011432ME pic.twitter.com/HINqntjRT4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 24, 2023

Kamiyah Sample, 16, has been missing since Jan. 1, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4300 block of Proctor Dr. to stay with a friend and is now refusing to return.

Sample is 5'5" tall and 120 lbs. with a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kamiyah Sample?

Report #2301008671ME



She left her home to stay with a friend and is now refusing to return. pic.twitter.com/gIdjW8PXnN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 18, 2023

Quionna Springfield, 17, has been missing from the 3500 block of Queensland Drive since Jan. 14, according to MPD. She has red hair, brown eyes, stands at 5 feet and 8 inches and also weighs around 150 pounds, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a gray hoodie and pink sandals, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Quionna Springfield?

Report #2301007626ME pic.twitter.com/xtjsQ0bKZL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2023

Darrious Smith, 15, has been missing since Jan. 7, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3600 block of Mountain Terrace without permission.

Smith is 5'6" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Darrious Smith?

Report #2301003990ME pic.twitter.com/MDKnYgDbTZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 10, 2023

Dylan Spiegel, 17, has been missing since Jan. 3, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 6400 block of Birkenhead Rd. without permission, and is a habitual runaway.

Spiegel is 5'9" tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dylan Spiegel?

Report #2301003777ME pic.twitter.com/df2OskIbYA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2023

Zy'darrya Sawyer, 13, left her residence in the 1700 block of Hester Road on Dec. 23 without permission, according to MPD. She if five foot two and weighs 195 pounds, MPD said. She was reportedly last seen wearing a blue and grey tank top and black pants with no shoes, according to MPD.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Zy'darrya Sawyer?

Report #2212011142ME



She left the residence without permission after arguing with her mother and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/4vgaNouH5I — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2022

Nakyla Randle, 13, has been missing since Dec. 12, 2022. MPD said she left home from the 3300 block of Tradewind Cv. without permission.

Randle is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen in multicolor pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nakyla Randle?

Report #2212005186ME pic.twitter.com/iT0L4oXdGf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2022

Jarficur Sledge, 14, has been missing since Nov. 20, 2022. MPD said he left home from the 4300 block of Creekwood Dr. without permission.

He is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.