Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names N-Q

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with N through Q, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:
Children & Teens:
Missing Children & Teens - Last names N-Q
Tevin Pittman, 16, has been missing since June 30, 2023. MPD said he left the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Dr. without permission.
Pittman is 5'8" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Breunna Parker, 16, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 700 block of E. Gage without permission.
Parker is 5'3" tall and 135 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Donterrious Pollard, 16, has been missing since July 8, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 300 block of Burwood Dr. without permission.
Pollard is 5'1" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing black pants, a white hoodie, and Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Danton Powell, 14, has been missing since July 1, 2023. MPD said he ran away from home in the 2600 block of Henley Dr.
Powell is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike joggers, black Crocs, and carrying a purple and black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Keion Pearson-Taylor, 15, has been missing since July 4, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1700 block of Combs St. without permission.
Pearson-Taylor is 5' tall and 130 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jaqualon Perry, 16, has been missing since Saturday, July 1, 2023. MPD said he walked away from the Airport Inn on the 1400 block of Brooks Road and has not returned since.
Perry is 5'8" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie with gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Akira Poplar, 17, has been missing sine June 27, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2000 block of Belover Dr. without permission.
Poplar is 5'2" tall and 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jamaria Norman, 13, has been missing since May 16, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 30 block of Ila Ct.
Norman is 5'10" tall and 215 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Sonya Phillips, 16, has been missing from the 3600 block of Twinmont Street, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a black uniform, with black pullover and a black bonnet, according to MPD.
She has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. She weighs around 135 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 2 inches, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Danisha Pittman, 15, has been missing since March 13, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 6400 block of Valleydale Dr. without permission.
Pittman is 5'4" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black joggers with graphics on the legs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Ma'Kaylia Pendergrass, 16 has been missing from the 40 block of South Main Street since Feb. 17, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 126 pounds, according to MPD.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white pajama pants and a rainbow-colored purse, according to MPD. She has black and red braids, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Memphis Police are asking anyone with information on Amanda Poole, who went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16, to please contact them.
According to a post on Twitter on Feb. 10, 2023, MPD said Poole left home from the 2300 block of Cliffdale Cove headed for school but never returned.
16 when she disappeared, Poole would now be 23. She was 5'7" tall and 150 lbs. at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Milkenya Perry-Bell, 15, was reported missing by MPD on Dec. 29, 2022. MPD said she left her home on the 2000 block of Nedra Avenue without permission.
She is described as 5'4" weighing 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a purple and blue jacket, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Maxwell Nelson, 16, has been missing since Dec. 6, 2022. MPD said he left home without permission from the 3800 block of Vinton Ave.
Nelson is 6'1" tall and 140 lbs., and was wearing a brown jacket and pink hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.