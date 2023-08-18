Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names N-Q

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with N through Q, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Children & Teens - Last names N-Q

Tevin Pittman, 16, has been missing since June 30, 2023. MPD said he left the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Dr. without permission.

Pittman is 5'8" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tevin Pittman?

Report #2308001635ME pic.twitter.com/Jc10b8Z0ws — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 4, 2023

Breunna Parker, 16, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 700 block of E. Gage without permission.

Parker is 5'3" tall and 135 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Breunna Parker?

Report #2307009262ME pic.twitter.com/I7Lq4NrOZT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2023

Donterrious Pollard, 16, has been missing since July 8, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 300 block of Burwood Dr. without permission.

Pollard is 5'1" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing black pants, a white hoodie, and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Donterrious Pollard?

Report #2307004659ME pic.twitter.com/8zGTqKw0bf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 11, 2023

Danton Powell, 14, has been missing since July 1, 2023. MPD said he ran away from home in the 2600 block of Henley Dr.

Powell is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike joggers, black Crocs, and carrying a purple and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Danton Powell?

Report #2307002483ME pic.twitter.com/ONGXZ3R7p0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 6, 2023

Keion Pearson-Taylor, 15, has been missing since July 4, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1700 block of Combs St. without permission.

Pearson-Taylor is 5' tall and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Keion Pearson-Taylor?

He left home without permission and has not returned.

Report #2307001828ME pic.twitter.com/HKKxkcqRO1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2023

Jaqualon Perry, 16, has been missing since Saturday, July 1, 2023. MPD said he walked away from the Airport Inn on the 1400 block of Brooks Road and has not returned since.

Perry is 5'8" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie with gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jaqualon Perry?

Report #2307000944ME



He left on foot and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/GbSSqmnxhz — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 3, 2023

Akira Poplar, 17, has been missing sine June 27, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2000 block of Belover Dr. without permission.

Poplar is 5'2" tall and 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Akira Poplar.

Report #2306008357ME pic.twitter.com/oC3EOeN7zj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2023

Jamaria Norman, 13, has been missing since May 16, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 30 block of Ila Ct.

Norman is 5'10" tall and 215 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jamaria Norman?

Report #2305026988ME pic.twitter.com/2R7lk6asGG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2023

Sonya Phillips, 16, has been missing from the 3600 block of Twinmont Street, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a black uniform, with black pullover and a black bonnet, according to MPD.

She has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. She weighs around 135 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 2 inches, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Sonya Phillips?

Sonya left home without permission and has not returned.

Report #230400731OME pic.twitter.com/3eUrnT4fcr — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 15, 2023

Danisha Pittman, 15, has been missing since March 13, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 6400 block of Valleydale Dr. without permission.

Pittman is 5'4" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black joggers with graphics on the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Danisha Pittman?



The victim left home without permission and has not returned.



Report #2303007411ME pic.twitter.com/VEY1jQuuIg — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 16, 2023

Ma'Kaylia Pendergrass, 16 has been missing from the 40 block of South Main Street since Feb. 17, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 126 pounds, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white pajama pants and a rainbow-colored purse, according to MPD. She has black and red braids, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Ma'Kaylia Pendergrass?

Report #2302008237ME



Victim left facility and has not returned. Victim is a habitual runaway from the facility. If seen please call police. pic.twitter.com/MMBGyQEy8d — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 18, 2023

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information on Amanda Poole, who went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16, to please contact them.

According to a post on Twitter on Feb. 10, 2023, MPD said Poole left home from the 2300 block of Cliffdale Cove headed for school but never returned.

16 when she disappeared, Poole would now be 23. She was 5'7" tall and 150 lbs. at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Amanda Poole?

Report #1510004075ME



The victim left her home on her way to school and never returned.



If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Missing Persons Sgt. Suggs at 901-636-4479 pic.twitter.com/GJz3YKJjZV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2023

Milkenya Perry-Bell, 15, was reported missing by MPD on Dec. 29, 2022. MPD said she left her home on the 2000 block of Nedra Avenue without permission.

She is described as 5'4" weighing 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a purple and blue jacket, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Milkenya Bell?

Report #2212001605ME pic.twitter.com/UoAXB2djWO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2022

Maxwell Nelson, 16, has been missing since Dec. 6, 2022. MPD said he left home without permission from the 3800 block of Vinton Ave.

Nelson is 6'1" tall and 140 lbs., and was wearing a brown jacket and pink hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.