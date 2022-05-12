Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names K-M

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

This list features children and teens with last names beginning with K through M, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top.

This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Missing Children & Teens - Last names K-M

Aniya Mitchell, 16, has been missing since July 16, 2023. MPD said she left her home in the 6400 block of Kirby Trees without permission.

Mitchell is 5'2" tall and 120 lbs. with hair possibly in long braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen this missing child?

Report #2307017062ME pic.twitter.com/8226fxWkTS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 1, 2023

Antonio McGhee, 14, has been missing since July 26, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 1700 block of Netherwood Ave. without permission.

McGhee is 5'9" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue faded jeans, a black skull cap, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Antonio McGhee?

Report #2307014616ME pic.twitter.com/UKYQuAMhNV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 27, 2023

Paris Miller, 17 has been missing since June 15, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 4100 block of Troost Dr. without permission.

Miller is 5'4" tall and 159 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Paris Elizabeth Miller?

Report #2306006120ME pic.twitter.com/zxzUMXpLew — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023

Joandry La Marche, 15, has been missing from 5300 block of Horseshoe Tr. since June 23, according to MPD. She has has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 110 pounds, according to MPD.

She stands at 5 feet, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a white dress and a black backpack, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Joandry La Marche?

Report #2306006029ME pic.twitter.com/dSEjAGmxz2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 24, 2023

Graceann Morris, 16, has been missing since June 22, 2023. MPD said she got into an argument and left the 800 block of S. Parkway without permission.

Morris is 5'6" tall and 135 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pajama pants with food decoration on it, and a pink bonnet.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Graceann Morris?

Graceann had gotten into a verbal argument and then left without permission.

Report #2306005752ME pic.twitter.com/emnoiv8n9m — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2023

Lakeith Millbrook, 15, has been missing since June 2, 2023. MPD said he left a facility in the 200 block of Highland and did not return.

Millbrook is 5' tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes. He has tattoos on his neck and face, including the name 'Sonyae' above his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Lakeith Millbrook?

He left the facility and did not return.



Report #2306020679ME pic.twitter.com/Yt31nGkR1q — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2023

Johnnye Minton, 16, has been missing since June 25, 2023. MPD said she walked away from the 900 block of Waring Rd. without permission.

Minton is 5'5" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips, green t-shirt, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Johnnye Minton?

Report #23007264ME pic.twitter.com/6SyJvXOkCq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 27, 2023

Prada Middleton, 13, has been missing since May 28, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3500 block of Aurora Cv. without permission. They said she is a habitual runaway.

Middleton is 5'3" tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Prada Middleton?

Report #2305032372ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/jF6uxSRFUA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2023

Tamyra McGlothin, 16, has been missing since May 20, 2023. MPD said she got angry with her mother and left home from the 1400 block of Preston St. without permission.

McGlothin is 5'2" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray dress and blue jean half jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tamyra McGlothin?

Report #2305029624ME pic.twitter.com/FzolY0HiWg — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2023

Gabrielle Moorlet, 14, has been missing since April 15, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1000 block of Dunlap without permission and never returned.

Moorlet is 5'3" tall and 115 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Gabrielle Moorlet?

Report #2304007402ME pic.twitter.com/5ddeUlocqA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2023

Madison Lee, 17, has been missing since May 16, 2023. MPD said he home from the 700 block of S Highland and did not return.

Lee is 5'11" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing black pants and a red Kentucky Fried Chicken shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Madison Lee?

Report #2305027128ME



Lee left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/f2lsXf3HWo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 18, 2023

Meleasha Lee, 14, has been missing since April 27, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4800 block of Lynn Rd. without permission.

Lee is 4'11" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing pink pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Maleasha Lee?

Report #2304022732ME pic.twitter.com/7RdPxvvLyS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 28, 2023

Jakyra Lucky, 15, has been missing since April 22, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4100 block of Starwood Dr. without permission.

Lucky is 5'3" tall and 225 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jakyra Lucky?

Report #2304020327ME pic.twitter.com/DJedVw6HLE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 24, 2023

Nevaeh Mays, 17, has been missing from the 3300 block of Vineyard Haven Place since April 15, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and red hair in an afro puff, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD.

She weighs around 115 pounds, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black shorts and shoes that were blue and black, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nevaeh Mays?

Nevaeh left home and has not returned.

Report #2304007721ME pic.twitter.com/O64sgi1Kbi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 16, 2023

Asha Lewis, 16, has been missing since April 3, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4500 block of Appleville St. without permission.

Lewis is 5'4" tall and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Asha Lewis?

Report #2304001014ME pic.twitter.com/v2klss71OJ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 4, 2023

Aston Lewis, 16, has been missing since March 23, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 4900 block of Vicki without permission.

Lewis is 5"10" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt with "Black Lives Matter," and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Aston Lewis?

Report #2303011686ME pic.twitter.com/THTGIiIAyO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 24, 2023

Je'Caryous Lang, 16, has been missing since March 16, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 5700 block of Scotsdale without permission.

Lang is 6' tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Je'Caryous Lang?



Je'Caryous left the residence without permission and has not returned.



Report #2303008112ME pic.twitter.com/PrkswJ2mYi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 17, 2023

Sanniah McCoy, 15, has been missing since March 11, 2023. MPD said she went missing from a home in the 1100 block of Cooper St. after apparently crawling out a window.

McCoy is 5'2" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green body suit with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Sanniah McCoy?

Report #2303005647ME pic.twitter.com/inb5o6cEev — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 12, 2023

Cameron Matthews, 17, has been missing since March 9, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3000 block of Scenic Highway without permission.

Matthews is 5'3" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a dark gray coat, blue jeans, and red ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Cameron Matthews?

Report #2303004477ME pic.twitter.com/C8w5obwlDM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2023

Tyra Lawrence, 17, has been missing from the 7400 block of Germanshire Lane since Feb. 24, according to MPD. She has black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 150 pounds, MPD said.

She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tyra Lawrence?

Report #2302012415ME



Lawrence left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/Govb6Cnv1c — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 26, 2023

Genesis Rosa Lopez, 13, has been missing since Jan 12. 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3900 block of Dorado Dr., and her father told them he saw her get into a red vehicle.

Lopez is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing white/gray striped pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Genesis Rosa Lopez?

Report #2301006420ME pic.twitter.com/q2yIKLvJwS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 13, 2023

Dewayne Mix, 17, has been missing since Dec. 5, 2022. MPD said he did not come home after school that day, and was last known to be in the area of Shelby Dr. and Holmes Rd.

Mix is 5'9" tall and 125 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dewayne Mix?

He did not come home after school on 12/05/22. Victim was last known to be in the area of Shelby Dr. and Holmes Rd.



Report #2212003504ME pic.twitter.com/UhvgjuniCy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 2, 2023

Joy Morris, 16, has been missing since Dec. 23, 2022, according to MPD. She left home without permission near the 800 Block of S. Parkway East.

Joy is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 139 pounds and was last seen wearing a red looney tunes hoodie, a black bubble jacket, blue distressed jeans and black boots that have brown fur on them, according to MPD.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Joy Morris?

Report #2212011259ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/RZVwac4fuH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2022

Riley Moss, 15, has been missing since Dec. 19, 2022. MPD said she left home from the 4100 block of Camelot without permission.

Moss is 5'4" tall and 145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Riley Moss?

Report #2212008811ME



She left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/NruwWROy60 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 20, 2022

Ana Yensi Morales Menjivar, 17, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. MPD said she left her uncle's home in the 5000 block of Sparrow Wood Lane without permission. They said her parents are in Honduras, but she may be headed to Atlanta.

She is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a colorful photo of lips on it, red shorts, and blue socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Ana Yensi Morales Menjivar?

Report #2212006146ME pic.twitter.com/T8aootJdxL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2022

Kayala Mendoza, 13, and Aderia Teague, 15, have been missing since Dec. 1, 2022. MPD said the sisters left home together from the 4800 block of Given without permission.

Teague is 5'5" tall and 180 lbs.

Mendoza is 4'9" tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Aderia Teague and Kayala Mendoza?

Report #22125359ME pic.twitter.com/q6HywkuHnK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 13, 2022

Satoria Kidd, 17, has been missing since Dec. 6, 2022. MPD said she left home without permission from the 1800 block of Downing Street.

Kidd is 5'1" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray pants and a tan shirt with a heart logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Satoria Kidd?

Report #2212002797ME pic.twitter.com/w0XLD50sk3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 7, 2022

N'Joi Longstreet, 14, has been missing since Nov. 16, 2022. MPD said she left home from the 200 block of Chelsea Ave, without permission.

She is 5'2" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and white jacket.