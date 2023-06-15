Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names A-C

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with A through C, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Adults - Last names A-C

Michelle Bass, aka Emanuel Bass, 29, has been missing since Aug. 14, 2023. MPD said Bass walked away from home in the 3600 block of England St. and has not been seen since.

Bass is 5'6" tall and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Emanuel Bass AKA "Michelle" Bass?

Report #2308009050ME pic.twitter.com/uifZBShZlf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2023

Octavius Arnold, 47, has been missing since July 4, 2023. MPD said he left the 1700 block of West Lloyd Cir. and did not return.

Arnold is 5'10" tall and 190 lbs., and was last seen wearing dark jogging pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Octavius Arnold?

Report #2308003864ME pic.twitter.com/y3oF99LnZa — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 10, 2023

Tony Carodine, 28, has been missing since July 24, 2023. MPD said he left home walking in the area of Watkins, and his family has not seen him since.

Carodine is 5'5" tall and 115 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with numbers printed on the back and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tony Carodine?

Report 2307012873ME pic.twitter.com/5OV7B0b9QM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 5, 2023

Miranda Michelle Bearden, 49, has been missing since June 15, 2023. MPD said she has not been seen or heard from by family or friends, and she has apparently abandoned her home or was evicted. She went missing from the 1400 block of Wabash Ave.

Bearden has pink hair and discolored teeth. She is 5'3" tall and weighs 190 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Miranda Michelle Bearden?

She has not been seen since June 15, 2023.

Report #2307002334ME pic.twitter.com/H0uyK1U3Ko — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 6, 2023

Craig Compton, 27, has been missing since June 26, 2023. MPD said he was dropped off by an Uber in the 8500 block of Rickybell Cv. and not seen again. They said he has short-term memory loss and needs dialysis.

Compton is 5'7" tall and 240 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Craig Compton?

Report #2306007604ME pic.twitter.com/0BbE7dROqH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2023

Darrell Carpenter, 40, has been missing since June 2, 2023, when a family member helped him check into the Deluxe Inn on Lamar Avenue, Memphis Police said.

Cell phone records placed him in the area of Mississippi Avenue in Memphis on June 8, 2023. His family has not been able to make contact with him.

He is from Haywood County, Tennessee. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-6158.

Have you seen Darrell Carpenter? Mr. Carpenter is from Haywood County. He was last seen in Memphis on the night of Friday, June 2, when a family member helped him check into a motel on Lamar.



If you see him, please call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-6158. pic.twitter.com/NT4zHroAm8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2023

Zorian Bagley, 21, has been missing since May 30, 2023. MPD said he walked away from a care home in the block of Elk Grove Dr. threatening to harm himself.

Bagley is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue shirt underneath, black shorts, and blue shoes. He was also carrying two garbage bags with clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

***City Watch***

Have you seen Zorian Bagley? pic.twitter.com/u1r0Vb7R8V — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 31, 2023

Amy Bakley and Curtis Bakely are a couple from Hanceville, Alabama, and have been missing since May 21, Memphis Police said.

They were supposed to catch a Greyhound bus in Memphis and did not show up for their tickets at the 3000 block of Airways.

Amy is 43 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5'6" tall, weighing 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Curtis is 34 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen the Bakelys?

Report #2305032043ME pic.twitter.com/UIgZdhB6x3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2023

Robert Bowie, 32, has been missing since May 14, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 600 block of Woodstone Cir. and did not return.

Bowie is 5'6" tall and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Robert Bowie?

Report #2305026204ME



He left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/xgyav8EKaI — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2023

Cheryl Carter, 33, has been missing since May 10, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 1400 block of Canfield Ave. and was seen shortly after near Steele and Dellwood.

Carter is 5'9" tall and 200 lbs. with a bunny tattoo on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants, black socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

City Watch

Have you seen Cheryl Carter? pic.twitter.com/TUPN6cURSw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2023

Christopher Braxton has been missing since April 30, 2023. MPD said he left a home in the 1400 block of Glendale and did not return.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Christopher Braxton?

Report #2304023694ME pic.twitter.com/adFv5rJjwI — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 3, 2023

Erika Paige Adams, 34, has been missing since April 17, 2023. MPD said she is homeless and has not contacted friends or family. She may currently be living out of her vehicle.

Adams is 5'4" tall and 175 lbs., and may be driving a white 2014 Kia Forte with Tennessee license plate BJK-4054.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Erika Paige Adams?

Report #2304010829ME pic.twitter.com/OFIRY5droN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 22, 2023

Donna Boyce, 46, has been missing from the 2100 block of River Trace Drive since April 7, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs around 219 pounds, according to MPD.

She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black and cream dress along with black tights and blue shoes, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Donna Boyce?

Report #2304003535ME



She left home in the 2100 block of River Trace Drive and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/9KygmjnP0z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 8, 2023

Melvin Bowell, 65, has been missing since March 1, 2023. MPD said he went to live with a new acquaintance and his family hasn't heard from him since.

Boswell is 5"6" tall and 175 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Melvin Boswell?

Melvin left to live with a new acquaintance and the victim family has not seen or heard from the victim since.

Report #2303014780ME pic.twitter.com/zmFcQBPyX9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 30, 2023

MPD said Michael Wayne Bradford, 46, stopped communicating with his family on March 17, 2023.

Bradford is 6'2" tall and 260 lbs., and has a tattoo of his daughter's face on the top of his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you see Michael Wayne Bradford?

Report #2303009816ME pic.twitter.com/gw3uJonREn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2023

Melvin Black, 59, has been missing since March 3, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 900 block of E McLemore Ave. and did not return.

Black is 6' tall and 185 lbs., and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a jacket with a light blue shirt, carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Melvin Black?

Report #2303002234 pic.twitter.com/VlPTbxx25x — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2023

Jessie Blair, 60, has been missing since Feb. 25, 2023. MPD said he was dropped off at Austin Peay and Yale and never made it home.

Blair is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs., and walks with a noticeable limp. He was last seen wearing skull cap, gray sweater, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jessie Blair?

Report #2302013241ME pic.twitter.com/SvB6Xh2tgH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2023

David Carver, 38, was last seen on Feb. 12 in the I55 Bridge, according to MPD. He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches, according to MPD. He has blue eyes and weighs around 170 pounds, according to MPD.

He was last seen threatening suicide in the area of the bridge, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen David Carver?

Report #2302005275ME pic.twitter.com/PAcuWCi4Kh — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 12, 2023

Maximiliano Calderon, 29, has been missing and has brown eyes, according to MPD. He stands at 5 feet and 6 inches and also weighs around 180 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Maximiliano Calderon?

Report #2301005827ME pic.twitter.com/5KFFfJrmbE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 14, 2023

Christofer Broden, 34, has been missing since Oct. 1, 2022. MPD said he may be homeless and family and friends have not heard from him.

Broden is 5'7" tall and 135 lbs. and has a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Christofer Broden?

Report #2212014419ME



He was last seen in October and may be homeless. pic.twitter.com/m3ClrnTjMe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 1, 2023

Kendrick Allen, 22, was reported missing Dec. 31, 2022. According to MPD, he hasn't been heard from in more than a month.

Allen is 6'1" tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kendrick Allen?

Report #2212013973ME



Allen has not been seem or heard from in over a month. pic.twitter.com/OerZvNcw7y — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 31, 2022

Nathan Alexander was reported missing Thursday, and Southaven Police said they do not know the circumstances leading to his disappearance, nor do they have a description of what he was last wearing.

Southaven Police said his phone was found in Olive Branch and he is wearing a purple cast.

He is supposedly in possession of a black Ford Explorer, which Southaven Police said is a company vehicle.

Anyone with information or who have seen Nathan or the car are urged to contact Southaven Police at (662) 392-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Nathan Alexander has been reported missing to our agency. We do not have a clothing description nor do we know the circumstances regarding his disappearance at this time. He phone was located in Olive Branch and he has a purple cast. pic.twitter.com/OYt6ddwnZ7 — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 15, 2022

He is supposedly in possession of the company vehicle shown below. If you have seen Nathan or the vehicle, please contact SPD at 662-392-8652 or email tips@southaven.org. pic.twitter.com/TRafT60W1W — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 15, 2022

Casey Crump, 26, has been missing since Dec. 3, 2022. Memphis Police said she was last seen in the 4000 block of Melinda Ave. heading to the hospital, but the hospital told MPD she was no longer there on Dec. 5.

Crump is 5'2" tall and 96 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Casey Crump?

Report #2212006109ME pic.twitter.com/w07LJNlhWW — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2022

Julius Clark, 19, was last seen Dec. 1, 2022. Memphis Police said he had texted a friend who has not seen or heard from him since.

Clark is 5'11" tall and 160 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.