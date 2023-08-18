MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with W through Z, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:
Children & Teens:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names W-Z
Adults:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names W-Z
Missing Children & Teens - Last names W-Z
Errol Womack, 16, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 2700 block of Princeton Ave. without permission.
Womack is 5'10" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing black jeans with holes and a dark colored hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Arielle Williams, 12, has been missing since July 15, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 3300 block of Dungreen St. and did not return.
Williams is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Tekiya Worthey, 18, has been missing since July 14, 2023. MPD said she has mental issues and heft home from the 1100 block of Alden Rd. without permission.
Worthey is 5'2" tall and 115 lbs, with glasses, and was last seen wearing a light blu eshirt with a pink Hello Kitty, blue jean leggings, and black shoes with silver specs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kazion "Turk" Williams, 15, has been missing since July 11, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1800 block of Warner without permission.
Williams is 5'2" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray Air Jordan t-shirt, gray joggers, and brown slides.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Laterria Ward, 13, has been missing since July 2, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1500 block of N Merton St. without permission.
Ward is 5'4" tall and 180 lbs., with long red braids.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Taneria Young, 16, has been missing since June 28, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle East and never returned.
Young is 5'5" tall, 160 lbs. and has an orange and black ponytail.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Amber Wilkins, 17, has been missing since July 6, 2023. MPD said she left from the 3500 block of Given Ave. without permission.
She is 5'2" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, pink, black, and white tennis shoes, and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Ricky Wadlington, 17, has been missing since June 19, 2023. MPD said he left the 1500 block of Rayner without permission.
Wadlington is 6' tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, non-slippery shoe, and black apron.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Taveyounna White, 17, has been missing since May 26, 2023. Memphis Police said she left her home in the 1400 block of Merrycrest Drive and has not returned.
She is 5'2" tall, weighing 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt with black spandex shorts and a long black weave with a black headband on.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Angelica Wynn, 16, has been missing since May 16, 2023. MPD said she left the 4800 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. without permission.
Wynn is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black wig, black shirt, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
La'Keya Yates, 13, has been missing from the 3700 block of Fannie Street since May 12, according to MPD.
She has black hair and brown eyes, according to MPD. She stands at five feet and three inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 130 pounds, according to MPD.
She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black pajama pants with animal emojis on them, according to MPD. Her hair is styled in butterfly locs, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Robert Webster, 13, has been missing since May 11, 2023. MPD said he left the 2100 block of Howell without permission and has not returned.
Webster is 5' tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green striped shirt, black jogging pants, and blue and white house shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Nicholas Wagner, 17, has been missing since May 10, 2023. MPD said he walked away from home near I-240 and Central Ave. without permission.
Wagner is 6'4" tall and 165 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Victoria Ward, 14, has been missing since May 9, 2023. MPD said she left home angry from the 1500 block of Merton St.
Ward is 5'4" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hoodie and black tights.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Southaven Police Department said Deandre Williams, 13, was last seen Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023, heading eastbound on Carrollton Drive.
Williams was last seen wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger sweater, black pants and Nike shoes.
If you have seen Deandre or know his whereabouts, please contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
Ariya Wiley, 16, has been missing since May 8, 2023. MPD said she left the 200 block of Caldwell Ave. without permission.
Wiley is 5'7" tall and 1o5 lbs., and was last seen wearing pink pajamas.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jaylen Walls, 17, has been missing since March 16, 2023. MPD said he never returned home from visiting a friend, and frequents the area of Danny Thomas and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in the Forum Flats Apts.
Walls is 5"10" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing glasses, black t-shirt, black pants, white socks, and Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Nevaeh Williams, 16, has been missing since March 11, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3100 block of Celt Cv. without permission.
Williams is 5'2" tall and 150 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Terrica Wright, 17, has been missing from the 3400 block of Providence since March 6, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with Chinese symbols and has wavy hair that reaches shoulder-length, according to MPD.
She has brown eyes and stands at about 5 feet and 3 inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 180 pounds, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jonnice Washington, 16, has been missing since Feb. 23, 2023. MPD said left her mother's work without permission.
Washington is 5'7" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and Khaki pants with brown Ugg boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
DeAngelo Worthey, 15, has been missing from the 1100 block of Alden Road since Feb. 11, according to MPD. He has brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD.
Worthey was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a white T-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers, according to MPD. He is known to frequent the area of Whitehaven High School, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Timberly Whitten, 14, has been missing from the 2000 block of Hargrove Avenue since Jan. 27, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and weighs around 140 pounds, according to MPD.
She was last seen wearing a white and black Christmas shirt with black jogging pants, MPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kamyra Watson, 15, has been missing since Jan. 24, 2023. MPD said she did not return home to the 800 block of Homer after school. MPD said she has done this in the past.
Watson is 5'6" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing green pants and a red hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Makel Wright, 17, has been missing since Jan. 26, 2023. MPD said he left the 6500 block of Birch Walk Dr. without permission in a white 2014 Nissan Rogue with a friend. He has crutches due to an injury to his right leg. MPD said he frequents the Raleigh Frayser area and Covington, TN.
Wright is 6'3" tall and 163 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red/white jacket, black jeans, and white high-tops.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Macy Wilder, 16, went missing from the 3300 block of Formosa on Jan. 14, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, stands at 5 foot and 9 inches and also weighs around 210 pounds, according to MPD.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with black pants along with gray and white tennis shoes, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jasmine Woods, 15, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. MPD said she is a habitual runaway who left home from the 2300 block of Wellons Ave. without permission.
She is 5'2" tall and 115 lbs., and has a nasal piercing. She was last seen wearing a black crop top pullover, black jegging pants, and a short black curly wig.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Dominic White, 15, has been missing since Dec. 22, 2022. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 6500 block of Birchbrook Ln. without permission.
White is 5'10" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green bubble coat and black hoodie. He has dreads and a septum piercing.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Sabrina Yabrough, 13, has been missing since Dec. 9, 2022. MPD said she left home without permission from the 500 block of Scenic Pines Ct. about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022.
Yabrough is 5'2" tall and 97 lbs., and has pink & blue hair in braids and corn rows.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jamiya Woods, 16, has been missing since Dec. 3, 2022. She was last seen in the 3300 block of Spring Shadow Dr. Memphis Police said she left home without permission and has not returned.
She is 5'4" tall and 100 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.