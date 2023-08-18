Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names W-Z

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with W through Z, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Children & Teens - Last names W-Z

Errol Womack, 16, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 2700 block of Princeton Ave. without permission.

Womack is 5'10" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing black jeans with holes and a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Errol Womack?

Report #2308001116ME



He left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/BnHEKV3TPR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 3, 2023

Arielle Williams, 12, has been missing since July 15, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 3300 block of Dungreen St. and did not return.

Williams is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Arielle Williams? pic.twitter.com/Wa9YtsGP0E — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 16, 2023

Tekiya Worthey, 18, has been missing since July 14, 2023. MPD said she has mental issues and heft home from the 1100 block of Alden Rd. without permission.

Worthey is 5'2" tall and 115 lbs, with glasses, and was last seen wearing a light blu eshirt with a pink Hello Kitty, blue jean leggings, and black shoes with silver specs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tekiya Worthey?

Report #2307007721ME pic.twitter.com/7xaIXmp5E1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 15, 2023

Kazion "Turk" Williams, 15, has been missing since July 11, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1800 block of Warner without permission.

Williams is 5'2" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray Air Jordan t-shirt, gray joggers, and brown slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kazion "Turk" Williams?

Report #2307007701ME pic.twitter.com/CGMPtsFk9k — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 15, 2023

Laterria Ward, 13, has been missing since July 2, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1500 block of N Merton St. without permission.

Ward is 5'4" tall and 180 lbs., with long red braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Laterria Ward?

Report #230700703ME pic.twitter.com/ETraBoUNaX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 3, 2023

Taneria Young, 16, has been missing since June 28, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle East and never returned.

Young is 5'5" tall, 160 lbs. and has an orange and black ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Taneria Young?

Report #2306008959ME pic.twitter.com/AzN91oEGS8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 1, 2023

Amber Wilkins, 17, has been missing since July 6, 2023. MPD said she left from the 3500 block of Given Ave. without permission.

She is 5'2" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, pink, black, and white tennis shoes, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Amber Wilkins?

Report #2307003462ME



She left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/k44clHb0bT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 8, 2023

Ricky Wadlington, 17, has been missing since June 19, 2023. MPD said he left the 1500 block of Rayner without permission.

Wadlington is 6' tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, non-slippery shoe, and black apron.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Ricky Wadlington?

Report #2306003771ME pic.twitter.com/MsX2DIx8lM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2023

Taveyounna White, 17, has been missing since May 26, 2023. Memphis Police said she left her home in the 1400 block of Merrycrest Drive and has not returned.

She is 5'2" tall, weighing 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt with black spandex shorts and a long black weave with a black headband on.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Taveyounna White?

Report #2305031794ME



She left her residence and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/7wXOfRI58v — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 27, 2023

Angelica Wynn, 16, has been missing since May 16, 2023. MPD said she left the 4800 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. without permission.

Wynn is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black wig, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Angelica Wynn?

Report #2305027024ME pic.twitter.com/CFtdx4fTt0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2023

La'Keya Yates, 13, has been missing from the 3700 block of Fannie Street since May 12, according to MPD.

She has black hair and brown eyes, according to MPD. She stands at five feet and three inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 130 pounds, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black pajama pants with animal emojis on them, according to MPD. Her hair is styled in butterfly locs, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen La'Keya Yates?

Report #2305025097ME



Yates left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/Qx7bcM93f6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 13, 2023

Robert Webster, 13, has been missing since May 11, 2023. MPD said he left the 2100 block of Howell without permission and has not returned.

Webster is 5' tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green striped shirt, black jogging pants, and blue and white house shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Robert Webster?

Report #2305024981ME



He left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/2nWfuDu6MV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 12, 2023

Nicholas Wagner, 17, has been missing since May 10, 2023. MPD said he walked away from home near I-240 and Central Ave. without permission.

Wagner is 6'4" tall and 165 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nicholas Wagner? He left home without permission.

Report #2305024573ME pic.twitter.com/KudFPX3nVL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2023

Victoria Ward, 14, has been missing since May 9, 2023. MPD said she left home angry from the 1500 block of Merton St.

Ward is 5'4" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hoodie and black tights.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Victoria Ward?

Report #2305023886ME pic.twitter.com/NpF9oZMcW3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 10, 2023

Southaven Police Department said Deandre Williams, 13, was last seen Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023, heading eastbound on Carrollton Drive.

Williams was last seen wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger sweater, black pants and Nike shoes.

If you have seen Deandre or know his whereabouts, please contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

***MISSING JUVENILE***

Southaven Police Department needs your help! Deandre Williams is a 13 year old black male, who was last seen wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger sweater, black pants and Nike shoes. pic.twitter.com/tBSN3IVzpP — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) May 10, 2023

Ariya Wiley, 16, has been missing since May 8, 2023. MPD said she left the 200 block of Caldwell Ave. without permission.

Wiley is 5'7" tall and 1o5 lbs., and was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Ariya Wiley?

Report #2305023602ME pic.twitter.com/3vVJm3TVql — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2023

Jaylen Walls, 17, has been missing since March 16, 2023. MPD said he never returned home from visiting a friend, and frequents the area of Danny Thomas and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in the Forum Flats Apts.

Walls is 5"10" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing glasses, black t-shirt, black pants, white socks, and Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen this missing child?

Report #2303010656ME pic.twitter.com/NyZzbr9Zux — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 27, 2023

Nevaeh Williams, 16, has been missing since March 11, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3100 block of Celt Cv. without permission.

Williams is 5'2" tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nevaeh Williams?

Report #2303005249ME pic.twitter.com/8RdA3sRoYs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 13, 2023

Terrica Wright, 17, has been missing from the 3400 block of Providence since March 6, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with Chinese symbols and has wavy hair that reaches shoulder-length, according to MPD.

She has brown eyes and stands at about 5 feet and 3 inches, according to MPD. She weighs about 180 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Terrica Wright?

Report #2303002478ME pic.twitter.com/K5tPRR7ozs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 8, 2023

Jonnice Washington, 16, has been missing since Feb. 23, 2023. MPD said left her mother's work without permission.

Washington is 5'7" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and Khaki pants with brown Ugg boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jonnice Washington?

Report #2302011435ME pic.twitter.com/q26cetcD9J — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 24, 2023

DeAngelo Worthey, 15, has been missing from the 1100 block of Alden Road since Feb. 11, according to MPD. He has brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD.

Worthey was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a white T-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers, according to MPD. He is known to frequent the area of Whitehaven High School, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen DeAngelo Worthey?

Report #2302004687ME pic.twitter.com/CXWscH3QXX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 11, 2023

Timberly Whitten, 14, has been missing from the 2000 block of Hargrove Avenue since Jan. 27, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and weighs around 140 pounds, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a white and black Christmas shirt with black jogging pants, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Timberly Whitten?

Report #2301014344ME pic.twitter.com/SdnSnbsjL7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 29, 2023

Kamyra Watson, 15, has been missing since Jan. 24, 2023. MPD said she did not return home to the 800 block of Homer after school. MPD said she has done this in the past.

Watson is 5'6" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing green pants and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kamyra Watson?

Report #2301012604ME



She did not return home from school. pic.twitter.com/ydI2dLwiUc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 28, 2023

Makel Wright, 17, has been missing since Jan. 26, 2023. MPD said he left the 6500 block of Birch Walk Dr. without permission in a white 2014 Nissan Rogue with a friend. He has crutches due to an injury to his right leg. MPD said he frequents the Raleigh Frayser area and Covington, TN.

Wright is 6'3" tall and 163 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red/white jacket, black jeans, and white high-tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Makel Wright?

Report #2301013456ME pic.twitter.com/FD7oOTRhB4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 27, 2023

Macy Wilder, 16, went missing from the 3300 block of Formosa on Jan. 14, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, stands at 5 foot and 9 inches and also weighs around 210 pounds, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with black pants along with gray and white tennis shoes, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Macy Wilder?

Report #2301007553ME pic.twitter.com/4qjpWx5Tfv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2023

Jasmine Woods, 15, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. MPD said she is a habitual runaway who left home from the 2300 block of Wellons Ave. without permission.

She is 5'2" tall and 115 lbs., and has a nasal piercing. She was last seen wearing a black crop top pullover, black jegging pants, and a short black curly wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jasmine Woods?

Report #2212005689ME pic.twitter.com/Yv5KWDSfe1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 13, 2022

Dominic White, 15, has been missing since Dec. 22, 2022. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 6500 block of Birchbrook Ln. without permission.

White is 5'10" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green bubble coat and black hoodie. He has dreads and a septum piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dominic White?

Report #2212011072ME



He left home on foot without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/WyinEc8qzY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 24, 2022

Sabrina Yabrough, 13, has been missing since Dec. 9, 2022. MPD said she left home without permission from the 500 block of Scenic Pines Ct. about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022.

Yabrough is 5'2" tall and 97 lbs., and has pink & blue hair in braids and corn rows.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Sabrina Yabrough?

Report #2212004326ME pic.twitter.com/FoeikVTDf2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 11, 2022

Jamiya Woods, 16, has been missing since Dec. 3, 2022. She was last seen in the 3300 block of Spring Shadow Dr. Memphis Police said she left home without permission and has not returned.

She is 5'4" tall and 100 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.