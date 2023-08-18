Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names N-Q

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with N through Q, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Adults - Last names N-Q

Amy O'Halloran, 55, has been missing since July 19, 2023. MPD said she got upset while in a car with someone else, got out, and walked away without returning. They said she may be in the area of 3rd St. near Raines and/or Shelby Dr.

O'Halloran is 5'4" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Amy O'Halloran?

Rietta Parrett, 61, has been missing since May 15, 2023. MPD said her daughter has not heard from her.

Parrett is 5'2" tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Rietta Parrert?

Jerrett Pruitt, 45, has been missing since June 26, 2023. MPD said he left his aunt's home in the 800 block of Baltic St. and has not been seen since.

Pruitt is 5'6" tall and 170 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jerrett Pruitt?

Kenneth Powlis, 54, has been missing since June 16, 2023. MPD said he was last seen in the area of New Allen and Scenic Hwy. in a rental car - a 2021 dark blue Nissan Maxima with TN license plate BNX7256.

Powlis is 6'1" tall and 210 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kenneth Powlis?

Martha A. Powell, 61, has been missing since May 7, 2023. MPD said she has a mental disorder and walked away from her care home in the 5100 block of Oriole Cove.

Powell is 5'5" tall and 250 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black flip-flops with socks, carrying a gray sweater. Her hair is gray and black.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Martha A. Powell?

Jimmyrico Pigram, 37, has been missing since May 14, 2023. MPD said he is homeless and missing from the 3100 block of Sharpe Ave. in Memphis, but may have headed for New York City's Central Park.

Pigram is 6' tall and 189 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jimmyrico Pigram?

Adrian Poole, 38, has been missing since March 28, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3500 block of Marion Ave. with a friend and hasn't been heard from since.

Poole is 5'9" tall and 170 lbs., and was driving a blue 2020 Subaru Ascent with Tennessee license plate 844-BHZD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Adrian Poole?

Kevion Price, 28, has been missing from the 6000 block of North Landing since Jan. 1, according to MPD. He stands at 5 feet and 11 inches, according to MPD. He is around 180 pounds and has a short afro as his hair style, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kevion Price?



Cedric Perry, 18, has been missing since Dec. 22, 2022. MPD said his family is concerned for his welfare.

Perry is 5'9" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green/white jacket and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Michael Provost, 64, has been missing since Dec. 9, 2022. MPD said he left his care home about 2:30 a.m. for food but never returned. MPD said he suffers from schizophrenia but is on medication.

Provost is 5'5" tall and 260 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue top, and blue and green Dallas Cowboys face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.