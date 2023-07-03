Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names K-M

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features adults with last names beginning with K through M, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Missing Adults - Last names K-M
Tilisha Kirkwood, 28, has been missing since Aug. 13, 2023. MPD said her father has not seen her since November 2022.
Kirkwood is 5'7" tall and 165 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Larrie Maclin, 64, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023. MPD said neighbors have not seen him for a couple of weeks and his family is worried.
Maclin is 5'11" tall and 170 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Wesley Long, 42, has been missing since July 18, 2023. MPD said he left his apartment in the 200 block of S. Highland and has not returned.
Long is 6'1" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a blue shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Amanda Kraft, 37, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she missing from the 30 block of E. Trigg and her family has not seen her in days.
Kraft is 5'6" tall and 160 lbs., with glasses and tattoos on her upper breast area and thighs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Tamara Miles, 54, has been missing since July 3, 2023. MPD said she left her house at the 2500 block of Arlington Avenue and has not been seen since.
Miles is 5'4" tall and 150 lbs. with short blonde hair
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Levon Matthews Jr., 39, has been missing since June 13, 2023. MPD said he may be homeless and his family is concerned for his welfare.
Matthews is 5'7" tall and 150 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Emma Larue, 36, has been missing since March 3, 2023. MPD said the family has not heard from her and are concerned.
Larue is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
David Dwight Manuel, 52, has been missing from the 3500 Vernon Avenue, since June 20, according to MPD. He has green eyes, red hair and weighs about 155 pounds, according to MPD.
He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Patrick McGhee, 31, has been missing since June 5, 2023. MPD said he left his mom's home in the 3700 block of Macon Rd. upset. MPD said he is homeless.
McGhee is 5'10" tall and 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing tan camo pants, black shirt, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Fernandus Means, 57, has been missing since May 29, 2023. MPD said he was visiting family in the 1400 block of Churchwood Rd. and hasn't been seen since.
Means is 6'1" tall and 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white button down shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a silver Mustang with Alabama temporary tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Tony Mosby, 54, has been missing from the 2500 block of Sparks Street since June 6, according to MPD. He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 255 pounds, according to MPD.
He is about six feet tall and has a low hair cut, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Victor Lacy, 61, has been missing since May 19, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 4000 block of River Grove Cir. with a woman and did not return.
Lacy is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
MPD said Paula Mull, 51, was reported missing in January 2023, but has not been heard from since December 2022.
Mull is 5'3" tall and 160 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Michael Moore, 59, has been missing since March 23, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1400 block of East Brooks Rd. and did not return.
Moore is 6'2" tall and 245 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kathleen Rose McGinnis, 30, has been missing since Jan. 4, 2023. MPD said her family is concerned for her welfare.
McGinnis is 6' tall and 200 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Sandra Leigh, 68, has been missing since March 13, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 20 block of Neely St. and has not returned.
Leigh is 5'2" tall and 130 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jeanny Laster, 51, has been missing since Feb. 25, 2023. MPD said she was reported missing after someone who spoke with her everyday was unable to contact her.
Laster is 5'5" tall and 180 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Donna Marshall, 62, has been missing since Feb. 27, 2023. MPD said she texted her family that she was leaving this world and to please forgive her.
Marshall is 5'4" tall and 115 lbs., and was last seen wearing black and white pajamas. She may be driving a silver 2000 Toyota Camry with Tennessee license plate TN1N4-9J6.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.