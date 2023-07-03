Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names K-M

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with K through M, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Missing Adults - Last names K-M

Tilisha Kirkwood, 28, has been missing since Aug. 13, 2023. MPD said her father has not seen her since November 2022.

Kirkwood is 5'7" tall and 165 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tilisha Kirkwood?

Report #2308007237ME pic.twitter.com/Uznvnza3E6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2023

Larrie Maclin, 64, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023. MPD said neighbors have not seen him for a couple of weeks and his family is worried.

Maclin is 5'11" tall and 170 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Larrie Maclin? pic.twitter.com/wbKbGnrZuK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 1, 2023

Wesley Long, 42, has been missing since July 18, 2023. MPD said he left his apartment in the 200 block of S. Highland and has not returned.

Long is 6'1" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Wesley Long? He hasn't been seen or heard from since he left his apartment on July 18, 2023.

Report #2307013326ME pic.twitter.com/EEgpNvlcTI — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2023

Amanda Kraft, 37, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she missing from the 30 block of E. Trigg and her family has not seen her in days.

Kraft is 5'6" tall and 160 lbs., with glasses and tattoos on her upper breast area and thighs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Amanda Kraft? She has not been seen or heard from by family in several days.

Report #2307009922ME pic.twitter.com/sRjmZTIw64 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 19, 2023

Tamara Miles, 54, has been missing since July 3, 2023. MPD said she left her house at the 2500 block of Arlington Avenue and has not been seen since.

Miles is 5'4" tall and 150 lbs. with short blonde hair

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tamara Miles?

She hasn't been seen since July 3, 2023.

Report #2307008260ME pic.twitter.com/o7D83P26Cf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2023

Levon Matthews Jr., 39, has been missing since June 13, 2023. MPD said he may be homeless and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Matthews is 5'7" tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Levon Matthews Jr.?

Report #2307002216ME pic.twitter.com/popFlBS5PS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 7, 2023

Emma Larue, 36, has been missing since March 3, 2023. MPD said the family has not heard from her and are concerned.

Larue is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Emma LaRue?

Family has not heard from Emma in over two months.

Report #2307001312ME pic.twitter.com/q0RnbmnKGP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 7, 2023

David Dwight Manuel, 52, has been missing from the 3500 Vernon Avenue, since June 20, according to MPD. He has green eyes, red hair and weighs about 155 pounds, according to MPD.

He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen David Dwight Manuel?

Report #2306006169ME pic.twitter.com/PFxyfEC2X1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 24, 2023

Patrick McGhee, 31, has been missing since June 5, 2023. MPD said he left his mom's home in the 3700 block of Macon Rd. upset. MPD said he is homeless.

McGhee is 5'10" tall and 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing tan camo pants, black shirt, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Patrick McGee?

Report #2306003546ME pic.twitter.com/LBbxLuPIu8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2023

Fernandus Means, 57, has been missing since May 29, 2023. MPD said he was visiting family in the 1400 block of Churchwood Rd. and hasn't been seen since.

Means is 6'1" tall and 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white button down shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a silver Mustang with Alabama temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Fernandus Means?

Report #2306023611ME pic.twitter.com/np2OuCdepZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2023

Tony Mosby, 54, has been missing from the 2500 block of Sparks Street since June 6, according to MPD. He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 255 pounds, according to MPD.

He is about six feet tall and has a low hair cut, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tony Mosby?

Report 2306023935ME pic.twitter.com/jawT1Sx54v — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 11, 2023

Victor Lacy, 61, has been missing since May 19, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 4000 block of River Grove Cir. with a woman and did not return.

Lacy is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Victor Lacy?

Report #2305030584ME



He left home with a female and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/LM3mip1AuI — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 26, 2023

MPD said Paula Mull, 51, was reported missing in January 2023, but has not been heard from since December 2022.

Mull is 5'3" tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Paula Mull?

Paula was reported missing in January of 2023 but has not been heard of since December of 2022.

Report #2212001005ME pic.twitter.com/wnTQwuZHQb — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2023

Michael Moore, 59, has been missing since March 23, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1400 block of East Brooks Rd. and did not return.

Moore is 6'2" tall and 245 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Michael Moore?

Michael left home and did not return.



Report #2303015019ME pic.twitter.com/c7bsmqcl28 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 30, 2023

Kathleen Rose McGinnis, 30, has been missing since Jan. 4, 2023. MPD said her family is concerned for her welfare.

McGinnis is 6' tall and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kathleen Rose McGinnis?

Report #2301001951ME pic.twitter.com/jBZFY8dZvJ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 23, 2023

Sandra Leigh, 68, has been missing since March 13, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 20 block of Neely St. and has not returned.

Leigh is 5'2" tall and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Sandra Leigh?

Sandra left home and has not returned. Sandra may possibly have a mental illness.

Report #2303007049ME pic.twitter.com/OM9p9HIicI — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 15, 2023

Jeanny Laster, 51, has been missing since Feb. 25, 2023. MPD said she was reported missing after someone who spoke with her everyday was unable to contact her.

Laster is 5'5" tall and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jeanny Laster?

Report #2302012292ME pic.twitter.com/AQ2ssKuqnu — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 27, 2023

Donna Marshall, 62, has been missing since Feb. 27, 2023. MPD said she texted her family that she was leaving this world and to please forgive her.

Marshall is 5'4" tall and 115 lbs., and was last seen wearing black and white pajamas. She may be driving a silver 2000 Toyota Camry with Tennessee license plate TN1N4-9J6.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.