Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names H-J

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with H through J, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Children & Teens - Last names H-J

Deterion Hunt, 15, has been missing since August 7, 2023. MPD said he became angry after a verbal altercation and left the 4900 block of Leven Rd. without permission.

Hunt is 5'9" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Deterion Hunt?

Report #2308004075ME pic.twitter.com/h5nxvWaimd — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 8, 2023

Ta'kvia Jones, 13, has been missing since Aug. 3, 2023. MPD said she left the 10000 block of Notting Hill Rd. without permission.

Jones is 4'10" tall and 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans, and a white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Arveyon Jones, 13, has been missing since July 24, 2023. MPD said he left his foster home in the 400 block of Cynthia Pl. without permission.

Jones is 5'7" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing shorts, white/grey Nike jacket, and red slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Arveyon Jones?

Arveyon left his foster home without permission and has not returned.

Report #2307013430ME pic.twitter.com/eY6fJMuzoA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2023

Makiyah Jones, 15, has been missing since July 19, 2023. MPD said she ran away from home from the 30 block of Lia Court.

Jones is 4'8" tall and 115 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Makiyah Jones?

Report #2307012280ME pic.twitter.com/jGu2XISHaY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2023

Jadarrius Hunt-Singleton, 16, has been missing since July 10, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 300 block of McFarland Rd. without permission.

He is 6' tall and 220 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jadarrius Hunt - Singleton?

Victim left home on foot without permission and has not returned.

Report #2307005264ME pic.twitter.com/a16oeXrjR4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2023

Makayla Holmes, 17, has been missing since July 7, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 500 block of Saint Paul Ave. without permission.

Holmes is 5'5" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants, and a pink bonnet.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Makayla Holmes?

Report #2307003885ME pic.twitter.com/spfZOS2sVg — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2023

Kaylia Johnson, 16, has been missing since June 17, 2023. MPD said she was in DCS custody and left a facility in the 200 block of Vance Ave. without permission.

Johnson is 5'5" tall and 145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kaylia Johnson?

She is in DCS custody and she left the facility without permission.

Report #2306002969ME pic.twitter.com/jTxmaxRN8U — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2023

Darlene Jones, 17, has been missing from 700 South Camilla Street since June 23, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, red hair and weighs about 120 pounds, according to MPD.

She stands at 5 feet and 1 inch, according to MPD. She was wearing a black and white shirt, black and white pants and black furry flip-flops, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Darlene Jones?

Report# 2306006334ME pic.twitter.com/hTXBbfrWAT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 24, 2023

Thomas Jackson, 15, has been missing since June 12, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 5300 block of Longwood Dr. without permission.

Jackson is 5'11" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue jacket, and gray sweats.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Thomas Jackson?

Thomas left the residence without permission and has not returned. Report #2306024887ME pic.twitter.com/Dgqt1YSdnh — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2023

Katherine Hernandez, 16, has been missing since June 2, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4600 block of Addington Dr. and did not return.

Hernandez is 5'1" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Katherine Hernandez?

Report #2306021133ME pic.twitter.com/eXIdNxDSdQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 6, 2023

Freddie Nehemiah Jones, 13, has been missing since May 27, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 3600 block of Winchester Square without permission.

Jones is 5'9" tall and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Freddie Nehemiah Jones?

Report #2305033692ME pic.twitter.com/jHlzxStgGZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Two sisters, T'Zopporah Jones, 14, and T'Zopporiah Jones, 13, have been missing since May 31, 2023. MPD said three sisters left home from the 1600 block of Harrison St. without permission. A 10-year-old sister has since been located.

T'Zopporah is 5'1" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a tan head bonnet, red shirt, gray leggings, and no shoes.

T'Zopporiah is 5'4" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green dress, white socks, and tan and pink Airmax shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

***City Watch***



Have you seen Talilah Jones, T'Zopporah Jones and T'Zopporiah Jones? The sisters left home without permission. pic.twitter.com/zWLM0vKh8c — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 31, 2023

Michael Johnson, 15, has been missing since May 22, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3400 block of Millard Rd. without permission. They said he is known to frequent the Peppertree Apartments.

Johnson is 5'5" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Michael Johnson?

Report #2305030435ME



He left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/efTW7ud3gg — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2023

Rendarius Ivery, 17, has been missing since May 11, 2023. MPD said he was dropped off at Cordova High but did not show up when his case worker was picking him up.

Ivery is 5'7" tall and 280 lbs., and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with his grandmother's picture, brown pants with holes, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Rendarius Ivery?

Report #230502482ME pic.twitter.com/HMWoZp9twM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 12, 2023

Dahlia Houston, 15, has been missing since April 21, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 400 block of Ratliff Ln. and did not return.

Houston is 5'3" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing a grey Aeropostale hoodie with orange lettering, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dahlia Houston?

Report #2304020089ME pic.twitter.com/Qi0f8pnFQ7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 23, 2023

Jade Jackson, 16, has been missing from the 100 block of Wesley Oaks Circle since April 11, according to MPD. She was last seen with a nose piercing, braids, a red and black shirt and khaki pants.

She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches, according to MPD. She weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jade Jackson?

Jade left home on foot to school and has not returned or been located.

Report #2304007040ME pic.twitter.com/k0Zxc28l4L — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 15, 2023

Shamiya Hayes, 14, has been missing from the 3600 block of Faxon Avenue, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. She weighs around 130 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 5 inches, according to MPD.

She was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Shamiya Hayes?

Report #2304003197ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/ErJCRWuUhG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 9, 2023

Keionna Hopson, 14, has been missing since April 4, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2300 block of Slocum Ave. without permission.

Hopson is 5'4" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and white robe, Rug Rat multicolor shirt, black pants, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Keionna Hopson?

Report #2304001872ME pic.twitter.com/vk1xX30t5N — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 5, 2023

Jamiah House, 13, has been missing since March 9, 2023. MPD said she left an apartment in the 800 block of Springdale without permission.

House is 5'4" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie, white jogging pants, and black bubble flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jamiah House?

Report #2303004510ME pic.twitter.com/9ZZi8DAmky — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2023

Jamison Howse, 16, has been missing since March 5, 2023. MPD said he is a habitual runaway, and left the 2800 block of Brookview Cv. and hasn't been seen since.

Howse is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jamison Howse?

Report #2303002169ME pic.twitter.com/jwiKdPqTeA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 8, 2023

Diarra Henderson, 13, has been missing since Feb. 28, 2023. MPD said she left her non-custodial mother's home in the 600 block of Upton Square without permission.

Henderson is 5'1" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white/purple t-shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Diarra Henderson?

Report #2303000349ME pic.twitter.com/7yZccXCF4I — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2023

Keyterion Jackson, 17, has been missing since March 5, 2023. MPD said he left his home in the 3300 block of Flowervally Ave. without permission and abandoned his vehicle.

Jackson is 5'10" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red jacket at stonewashed jeans with a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Keyterion Jackson?

Report #2303001976ME pic.twitter.com/CylJbl52ou — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2023

Ashley Johnson, 17, has been missing from the 5400 block of Shirlington Ave since Feb. 27, according to MPD. She weighs about 200 pounds, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a pink, white and black jogging suit, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Ashley Johnson?

Report #2302013122ME



Johnson left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/KjIQZn2xjH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2023

Rodney Henry, 14, has been missing since Feb. 2, 2023. MPD said he left a DCS facility in the 40 block of S. Main St. without permission. They said he is a frequent runaway.

Henry is 4'11" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing and a green ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Rodney Henry?

Report #2302000327ME



He left the facility without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/parzOzqAPF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2023

Gerkiya Hull, 14, and Coreyanna Hull, 13, have been missing since Jan. 19, 2023. MPD said the two left school without permission and did not return home.

Gerkiya Hull is 5' tall and 96 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown pants, navy blue sweater, and black bubble coat.

Coreyanna Hull is 4'7" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown plaid skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Gerkiya Hull & Coreyanna Hull?

Report #2301010167ME



They left school without permission and did not return home. pic.twitter.com/MXKVyIWLzc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 20, 2023

Lily Jackson, 16, has been missing since Jan. 10, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1700 block of Hester without permission.

Jackson is 5'4" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants with a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Lily Jackson?

Report #2301005218ME pic.twitter.com/WgXJqYDZF7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 11, 2023

Dezmond Jones, 16, has been missing since Jan. 6, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 4000 block of Halliburton St. without permission.

Jones is 5'6" tall and 125 lbs. and was last seen wearing a navy pullover, gray jeans, and orange/blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dezmond Jones?

Report #2301003892ME pic.twitter.com/BkkTrTxBpN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 9, 2023

Jakaya Humphries, 13, has been missing since Jan. 7, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches with brown eyes, according to MPD. Police said she was last seen wearing a multi-color bonnet, a blue or black long sleeve shirt with blue jeans a pink and black windbreaker with purple and white sneakers.

Humphries left from the 3800 block of Donna Drive and is known to frequent the Corning Village Apartments, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jakaya Humphries?

Report #2301003331ME pic.twitter.com/JsesZnbgQo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 7, 2023

Diamond Herron, 15, has been missing since Dec. 28, 2022. MPD said she ran away from her home in the 5100 block of Fletcher Ave.

Herron is 5'8" tall and 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Diamond Herron?

Report #2212012942ME



She left on foot and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/sJ34aZ74MY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 29, 2022

Tristan James, 17, has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. MPD said he left home from the 1000 block of Mendenhall Cv. and has not returned.

James is 5'6" tall and 185 lbs., and has a tattoo of 'grapes' next to his left eye. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black jacket, and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tristan James?

Report #2212010844ME



He left the residence on 12/21/2022 and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/0ZZPZel2EB — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 24, 2022

Cole Howell, 13, has been missing since Dec. 12, 2022. Southaven Police said the boy ran away from this home on Cedarbrook Dr. about 5 a.m. that morning.

Howell is 5’4' tall and 145 1lbs., and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.

Police said Cole is possibly with his biological mother, Brittney Leah Ralleo.

If you have any information, call Southaven Police at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

***MISSING PERSON***

Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on 12/21/22 at approximately 05:00am at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven, MS. Cole is a white male 5’04, 145 pounds, shoulder length black hair, and fair skin. pic.twitter.com/TYlcsyWbr4 — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 21, 2022

Aaron Hike, 17, has been missing since Dec. 16, 2022. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 2100 block of Cedar Way Ct. without permission.

Hike is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and has dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Aaron Hike?

Report #2212008129ME



Hike left his home without permission. pic.twitter.com/ntjNgzezlr — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 19, 2022

Zataivyus Jones, 14, went missing on Dec. 10, 2022 after MPD said he left a facility at the 800 block of Manassas Street without permission and has not returned since.

He has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black pullover with blue jeans.

He is described as 5'7" tall weighing 115 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Zataivyus Jones?

Report #2212004553ME pic.twitter.com/p1HIURmQv5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2022

Torri Jackson, 16, has been missing since Dec. 9, 2022. MPD said she left a DCS facility at 40 S. Main without permission.

Jackson is 5'8" tall and 275 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gold shirt and pink leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Torri Jackson?

Report #2212003830ME pic.twitter.com/vzRWtgFzGp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 9, 2022

Eboni Jenkins, 16, has been missing since Dec. 4, 2022. MPD said she left a home in the 2800 block of Montague Ave. without permission.

She is 5'4" tall and 230 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray tights, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Eboni Jenkins?

Report #2212020094ME pic.twitter.com/K8D4dAnM0t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2022

Tony Junior, 15, was last seen Nov. 26, 2022. MPD said he left a juvenile residence without permission from the 3400 block of Stone Street.

He is 5'8" tall and 135 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.