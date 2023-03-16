MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features adults with last names beginning with H through J, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:
Children & Teens:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names W-Z
Adults:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names W-Z
Missing Adults - Last names H-J
Breyon Montell Halums, 27, has been missing since July 7, 2023. MPD said he was dropped off at a Greyhound station and disappeared. He is currently homeless and may have traveled to Illinois, MPD said.
Halums is 5'11" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing large grey cargo shorts and a black tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Edward Jones, 34, has been missing since May 23, 2023. MPD said he walked away from a home in the 4500 block of Aldridge Cv. and has not returned or contacted his family.
Jones is 5'9" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with 'Sun Run' in yellow, navy blue pants, black and yellow socks, and black slides.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Latoya Henderson, 39, has been missing since June 16, 2023. MPD said she went missing from the 1100 block of Linden Ave. and her family is concerned.
Henderson is 5'4" tall and 230 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts with a pink print and a black scarf.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Terry Jones, 21, has been missing since June 9, 2023. MPD said he was last seen on 201 Poplar Ave.
Jones is 6'0" tall and 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie and a gray beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Robert Horton, 70, has been missing since June 2, 2023. MPD said he left his caretaker's home in the 2700 block of Clearbrook and has not returned. MPD said he is diagnosed with dementia.
Horton is 5'7" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Patrick Holley, 54, has been missing since May 24, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 4000 block of Drowsy Ln. and his family has not heard from him.
Holley is 5'6" tall and 158 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Carlos Howard has been missing since May 27, 2023, and MPD issued a City Watch Alert for him. He was last seen in a silver 2016 Mercedes GLA250 near Frayser and Trezvant, saying he was going to harm himself.
He is 5'10" weighing 250 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Sharon Jones-Frierson, 55, has been missing since May 23, 2023. MPD said her belongings were located behind the Shell station on Mt. Moriah, but she could not be found.
Jones-Frierson is 5'5" tall and 134 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Tamera Ingram, 41, has been missing since May 17, 2023. MPD said she is a court ordered patient of Western Mental Health Institute, and left custody of the medical staff without permission or discharge, and is known to be violent toward police.
Ingram is 5'3" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing an orange track suit, and green jacket. MPD said she has a mental illness.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Dennis Howard, 51, has been missing since May 1, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 500 block of Laclede Ave. and did not return.
Howard is 5'5" tall and 175 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Alyce Haynes, 54, has been missing from the 200 block of McLean Boulevard since April 18, according to MPD. She was last seen driving a black 2015 Infiniti X60 with tags BKV9440, according to MPD. She was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, according to MPD. She has a thin build, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Lewis Jones, 59, has been missing since March 30, 2023. MPD said he was last seen driving away after dropping his daughter off at school in the 3200 block of Birchfield Dr.
Jones is 6'4" tall and 230 lbs., and was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Magnum with Tennessee license plate BKW-4577.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Gerald Jones, 55, has been missing since March 24, 2023. MPD said Jones left his home in the 800 block of Rosemont Ave. in a 2011 black Toyota Camry with TN tag BHC-2299 and has not returned.
Jones is 5'6" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
MPD posted March 21, 2023 that Nicole Johnson, 31, has been missing since August 0f 2022. MPD said she left home from the 1700 block of Corning and her family hasn't heard from her.
Johnson is 4'11" tall and 140 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Memphis Police reported on March 16, 2023, that Stephanie Hodges, 56, Was last seen in person in September of 2022. They said her family and caretaker are concerned for her well-being.
Hodges is 5'5" tall and 180 lbs., and sometimes crops her hair short and dyes it blonde.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
David Jones, 65, was reported missing by MPD on March 9, 2023. MPD said he has not been seen for two weeks and family is worried.
Jones is 6'1" and 275 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Dioneisha Hill, 31, has been missing since Jan. 26, 2023. MPD said he left home upset in her dark blue 2018 Jeep Compass with TN license plate 232-BDCB.
Hill is 5'3" tall and 155 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Sharod Jones, 23, has been missing since July 12, 2022. MPD said he is possibly homeless, and his friends and family have not heard from him in months.
Jones is 5'6" tall and 123 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Tatisheanna Johnson, 18, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2022. MPD said she was not supposed to leave the home in the 4800 Shulman Cv. and may have been picked up by her sister and an unknown man.
Johnson is 5' tall and 90 lbs. and was last seen wearing a tan and black durag, gray hoodie, blue jeans with green on them, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Roddrick Hicks has been missing since Nov. 14, 2022. MPD said he walked away from his mother's home in the 4600 block of Applegate St. that night. They said he frequents the Whitehaven corridor.
Hicks was last seen wearing an aqua green sweatshirt, blue jeans, and burgundy tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.