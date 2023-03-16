Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names H-J

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with H through J, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Adults - Last names H-J

Breyon Montell Halums, 27, has been missing since July 7, 2023. MPD said he was dropped off at a Greyhound station and disappeared. He is currently homeless and may have traveled to Illinois, MPD said.

Halums is 5'11" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing large grey cargo shorts and a black tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Breyon Montell Halums?

Victim was dropped off at the Greyhound bus station and disappeared. Victim is currently homeless and may travel to his home state of IL.

Report #2307014608ME pic.twitter.com/UT5vKUhhAe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 27, 2023

Edward Jones, 34, has been missing since May 23, 2023. MPD said he walked away from a home in the 4500 block of Aldridge Cv. and has not returned or contacted his family.

Jones is 5'9" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with 'Sun Run' in yellow, navy blue pants, black and yellow socks, and black slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Edward Jones?

He left the residence walking in an unknown direction and has not returned or made contact with his family.

Report #2305032810ME pic.twitter.com/BVs0IIUKwC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2023

Latoya Henderson, 39, has been missing since June 16, 2023. MPD said she went missing from the 1100 block of Linden Ave. and her family is concerned.

Henderson is 5'4" tall and 230 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts with a pink print and a black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Latoya Henderson?

Report #2306002957ME pic.twitter.com/qoMwyeJJgW — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2023

Terry Jones, 21, has been missing since June 9, 2023. MPD said he was last seen on 201 Poplar Ave.

Jones is 6'0" tall and 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie and a gray beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Terry Jones?

Terry Jones was last seen leaving 201 Poplar after being released and has not been seen or heard from since.

Report #2306001599ME pic.twitter.com/YFm9ogUPmm — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 16, 2023

Robert Horton, 70, has been missing since June 2, 2023. MPD said he left his caretaker's home in the 2700 block of Clearbrook and has not returned. MPD said he is diagnosed with dementia.

Horton is 5'7" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Robert Horton?

Report #2306020689ME pic.twitter.com/T6XhmpMgaw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2023

Patrick Holley, 54, has been missing since May 24, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 4000 block of Drowsy Ln. and his family has not heard from him.

Holley is 5'6" tall and 158 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Patrick Holley?

Report #2305033972ME pic.twitter.com/BxnZfUkx77 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Carlos Howard has been missing since May 27, 2023, and MPD issued a City Watch Alert for him. He was last seen in a silver 2016 Mercedes GLA250 near Frayser and Trezvant, saying he was going to harm himself.

He is 5'10" weighing 250 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

***CITY WATCH***

Have you seen Carlos Howard? pic.twitter.com/klM54eCOBY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 27, 2023

Sharon Jones-Frierson, 55, has been missing since May 23, 2023. MPD said her belongings were located behind the Shell station on Mt. Moriah, but she could not be found.

Jones-Frierson is 5'5" tall and 134 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Sharon Jones-Frierson?

Report #2305030334ME pic.twitter.com/jcjIKgB1Ti — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2023

Tamera Ingram, 41, has been missing since May 17, 2023. MPD said she is a court ordered patient of Western Mental Health Institute, and left custody of the medical staff without permission or discharge, and is known to be violent toward police.

Ingram is 5'3" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing an orange track suit, and green jacket. MPD said she has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tamera Ingram?

Report #23050277568ME pic.twitter.com/CCnJMHDCzS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Dennis Howard, 51, has been missing since May 1, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his home in the 500 block of Laclede Ave. and did not return.

Howard is 5'5" tall and 175 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dennis Howard?

Report #2305023370ME pic.twitter.com/YQVO9dsu0c — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2023

Alyce Haynes, 54, has been missing from the 200 block of McLean Boulevard since April 18, according to MPD. She was last seen driving a black 2015 Infiniti X60 with tags BKV9440, according to MPD. She was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, according to MPD. She has a thin build, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

City Watch

Have you seen Alyce Haynes?

Report #2304009318ME pic.twitter.com/Mh54K2Zrmn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 19, 2023

Lewis Jones, 59, has been missing since March 30, 2023. MPD said he was last seen driving away after dropping his daughter off at school in the 3200 block of Birchfield Dr.

Jones is 6'4" tall and 230 lbs., and was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Magnum with Tennessee license plate BKW-4577.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Lewis Jones?

Lewis was last seen operating his vehicle after dropping his daughter off at her school.

Report #2303014766ME pic.twitter.com/o2QPxUH9aP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 30, 2023

Gerald Jones, 55, has been missing since March 24, 2023. MPD said Jones left his home in the 800 block of Rosemont Ave. in a 2011 black Toyota Camry with TN tag BHC-2299 and has not returned.

Jones is 5'6" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Gerald Jones?

Report #2303013523ME pic.twitter.com/HapeBO7dEs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 5, 2023

MPD posted March 21, 2023 that Nicole Johnson, 31, has been missing since August 0f 2022. MPD said she left home from the 1700 block of Corning and her family hasn't heard from her.

Johnson is 4'11" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nicole Johnson?

Report #2303009281ME pic.twitter.com/1hXIsP6eMG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2023

Memphis Police reported on March 16, 2023, that Stephanie Hodges, 56, Was last seen in person in September of 2022. They said her family and caretaker are concerned for her well-being.

Hodges is 5'5" tall and 180 lbs., and sometimes crops her hair short and dyes it blonde.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Stephanie Hodges?



Ms. Hodges was last seen physically in September 2022. Her family and caretaker are concerned for her well-being. Hodges sometimes colors her hair blonde, wears it short, and cropped.



Report #2301005099ME pic.twitter.com/NmIU6b4BJ5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 16, 2023

David Jones, 65, was reported missing by MPD on March 9, 2023. MPD said he has not been seen for two weeks and family is worried.

Jones is 6'1" and 275 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen David Jones?

Report #230304402ME pic.twitter.com/ZWZZBLqZ8K — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2023

Dioneisha Hill, 31, has been missing since Jan. 26, 2023. MPD said he left home upset in her dark blue 2018 Jeep Compass with TN license plate 232-BDCB.

Hill is 5'3" tall and 155 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Sharod Jones, 23, has been missing since July 12, 2022. MPD said he is possibly homeless, and his friends and family have not heard from him in months.

Jones is 5'6" tall and 123 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Sharod Jones?

Report #2212011827ME pic.twitter.com/hzvLr0mJHm — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 9, 2023

Tatisheanna Johnson, 18, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2022. MPD said she was not supposed to leave the home in the 4800 Shulman Cv. and may have been picked up by her sister and an unknown man.

Johnson is 5' tall and 90 lbs. and was last seen wearing a tan and black durag, gray hoodie, blue jeans with green on them, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tatisheanna Johnson?

She was not suppose to leave the residence on Shulman Cv. Complainant believes that victim was picked up but her sister Alberta Johnson in an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown male.



Report #2212011344ME pic.twitter.com/CufjpAnshF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 2, 2023

Roddrick Hicks has been missing since Nov. 14, 2022. MPD said he walked away from his mother's home in the 4600 block of Applegate St. that night. They said he frequents the Whitehaven corridor.

Hicks was last seen wearing an aqua green sweatshirt, blue jeans, and burgundy tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.