Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names D-G

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with D through G, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Spencer Ray Ellis, 32, has been missing since Aug. 11, 2023. MPD said he was discharged from St. Francis Hospital and has not contacted anyone.

Ellis is 6'2" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing black shit and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2308006476ME

Adrienne Faulkner, 66, has been missing since Aug. 5, 2023. MPD said she left her home in the 6700 block of Castlegate Ln. in a silver 2017 Chrysler 300 with Tennessee license plate BKF-2819.

Faulkner is 5'4" tall and 146 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2308002365ME

Autumn Elise Guyer, 29, has been missing since July 16, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3100 block of Madeline Cir. with a friend and never returned.

Guyer is 5'2" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts with a camouflage backpack. MPD said she walks with a limp and can not use her right arm, and has a scar on her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2307012784ME

James Fox, 55, has been missing since June 30, 2023. MPD said his sister dropped him off in the 4600 block of Applegate Rd. and he hasn't been seen since.

Fox is 5'3" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat with multicolored shoes. He did not have facial hair at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

His sister dropped him off in the 4600 Block of Applgate on June 30, 2023 and he is diagnosed with a mental illness.

Report #2307002956ME

Ramer Dennie, 57, has been missing since May 31, 2023. MPD said he left his rented space saying he was going to Somerville, TN.

Dennie is 5'9" tall and 135 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2305033964ME

Jamison Gray, 32, has been missing since May 22, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1900 block of Pendleton St. and did not return.

Gray is 5'5" tall and 155 lbs., and is diagnosed with a mental illness and needs medication, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2305029771ME

Linda G. Davis, 65, has been missing from the 1200 block of Marlin Road since April 16, according to MPD. She weighs around 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, according to MPD. She is diagnosed with dementia, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a black headband, a dark blue sweater with pink in it and a black turtleneck as well as blue jeans and multi-colored shoes, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

**City Watch**

Report #2304016088ME

Kerstin Dean, 26, has been missing from the 7100 block of Winchester Road since April 10, according tom MPD. She was last seen wearing a halter top, black pants and no shoes, according to MPD. She has pink streaks in her hair, according to MPD.

She stands at 5 feet and 3 inches, according to MPD. She weighs around 150 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2304004487ME

Anthony Edwards, 37, has been missing since Feb. 13, 2023. MPD said he was last seen at his sister's home in the 3100 block of Given.

Edwards is 6'2 and 190 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2303005928ME

Tyra Flemming, has been missing from the 1400 block of Sycamore Bend since Feb. 22, according to MPD. He stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD.

H weighs about 151 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2302011725ME



He left home on foot and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/8ejzkCFgsv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 26, 2023

Anthony Franklin, 44, has been missing since Feb. 16, 2023. MPD said he heft his home in the 4200 block of Townhall Ln. and hasn't been seen since.

Franklin is 6'2" tall and 278 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing and sneakers.

He may be driving a white GMC Savana with Tennessee temporary tag Q3Y5KJK.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2302011145ME

Darren Davis, 56, has been missing form the 2000 block of Cabana Circle since Feb. 8, according to MPD. He was last seen occupying a black Mitsubishi Mirage potentially from 2017.

He has brown eyes, stands at 6 feet and weighs around 200 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2302004718ME

Tina Gales, 29, has been missing since Oct. 22, 2022. MPD said on Dec. 22, the family did not her whereabouts and are concerned. She went missing from the 3900 block of Oakshire Cove.

Gales is 5'2" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Report #2211009202ME

Robert Glover has been missing since Dec. 8, 2022. Southaven Police said he was last seen there, but is from Nashville and has no ties to the Memphis Metro Area.

Glover is 6’1' tall and 180 lbs.

If you have seen Robert Glover, please contact Southaven Police at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

MISSING PERSON

Robert Glover is a missing adult who was last seen in the Southaven area around December 8th, 2022 and has not had contact with his family since. Robert is a white male 6’1, 180lbs, brown hair and a full beard. Robert is from the Nashville, TN area and pic.twitter.com/Jr9r4dv81j — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 21, 2022

has no ties to the Memphis Metro area. Robert’s family is concerned for his well-being.



If you have seen Robert Glover, please contact SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 21, 2022

Janell Dunlap, 42, has been missing since Nov. 28, 2022. MPD said she was last seen when she was released from Alliance Healthcare in the 900 block of Court Ave.

She is 5'10" tall and 145 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.