Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names A-C

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

This list features children and teens with last names beginning with A through C, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top.

This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Missing Children & Teens - Last names A-C

Kaliq Bailey, 15, has been missing since Aug. 12, 2023. MPD said he left home in the 300 block of Damone Ave. without permission and has not returned.

Bailey is 5'6" tall and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants and has a high-top fade hairstyle.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kaliq Bailey?

Report #2308007197ME pic.twitter.com/5AAZHF1rLe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 14, 2023

Nehemia Cotton, 16, has been missing since Aug. 11, 2023. MPD said he left home in the 3300 block of Leschallas Dr. without permission.

Cotton is 5'11" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nehemia Cotton?

Report #2308006067ME pic.twitter.com/hX5eMBkGSY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 12, 2023

Kenzareia Baileyel, 15, has been missing since Aug. 2, 2023. MPD said he left the 1400 block of Vinton Ave. without permission.

Baileyel is 5' tall and 117 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and Nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kenzareia Baileyel?

Report #2308000827ME



He left without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/itccZUzOZv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 3, 2023

Haley Claxton, 13, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 700 block of Crockett St. without permission.

Claxton is 5'2" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a pink tank top, grey workout shorts, white and blue Air Jordan 12's, and a black bonnet.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Haley Claxton?

Haley left home without permission and has not returned.

Report #2307009551ME pic.twitter.com/iZgdwHdKiv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2023

Taviana Brown, 15, has been missing since July 23, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 200 block of West Dison Avenue in Cordova without permission and has not been seen since.

Brown is 5'2" tall and 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Taviana Brown?

Victim left home on foot without permission and has not returned. Victim is a habitual runaway.

Report #2307012632ME pic.twitter.com/BoIKfCdZGg — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2023

Zachary Ballard, 16, has been missing since July 9, 2023. MPD said he walked away from his grandmother's home in the 1600 block of S. Main St. without permission.

Ballard is 5'9" tall and 130 lbs., with his hair in dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Zachary Ballard?

Report #2307006303ME pic.twitter.com/HBBSG96OzY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2023

Lafredron Bolden, 15, has been missing since January 18, 2023. MPD said he ran away from 40 S. Main St. at around 3:15 a.m. He was last seen at Union and Second St.

Bolden is 5'8" tall and 145 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He also goes by the name Frederon.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Please take another look.



Have you seen Lafredron Bolden?

Report #2301009123ME pic.twitter.com/sQZqEqHtLy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2023

Tamiah Adair, 16, has been missing since July 7, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2800 block of Treve Ln. without permission.

Adair is 5'8" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red tank top, black tights, and black slide shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tamiah Adair?

Report #2307003334ME?



She left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/RFzSqjeHXS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 8, 2023

Jessica Calvin, 16, and Kianna Calvin, 14, have been missing since June 23, 2023. MPD said they left home from the 4000 block of Arrowhead Rd. without permission.

Jessica is 5'4" tall and 160 lbs., and Kianna is 5'3" tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jessica and Kianna Calvin?

Report #2306005882ME pic.twitter.com/0yoj1qd6tf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2023

Aaliyah Brown, 16, has been missing since June 18, 2023. MPD said she left home in the 2800 block of Old Austin Peay Hwy without permission.

Brown is 5'6" tall and 115 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Aaliyah Brown?

Report #2306003916ME pic.twitter.com/m2NDYjlW0d — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2023

Tavana Brown, 15, has been missing since May 26, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 200 block of W. Dison Ave. and not returned.

Brown is 5'2" tall and 125 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tavana Brown?

Report #2305033906ME pic.twitter.com/jWYB4GRR7T — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Marissa Clark, 17, and Grayson Clark, one-month, have been missing since May 21, 2023. MPD said Clark left with her newborn from the 3100 block of Celt Cove on May 18, 2023. Her mother last spoke with her on May 21, 2023, and told MPD Clark was going to her boyfriend's home in the 5000 block of Ruthie Cove.

Marissa Clark is 5'4" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

CITY WATCH

Have you seen 17-year-old Marissa Clark and her newborn, Grayson? pic.twitter.com/lGxMlojPFl — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2023

Jalessa Barber, 17, has been missing since May 20, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3300 block of Christine Garden Rd. S. without permission.

Barber is 5'4" tall and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jalessa Barber?

Report #2305028928ME pic.twitter.com/rJUN6nzPu6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 21, 2023

Angel Brown, 14, has been missing from the 3600 block of Barron since May 13, according to MPD. She has black braided hair and brown eyes, according to MPD. She stands at five feet and three inches, according to MPD.

She weighs about 150 pounds, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, a blue jean jacket and blue jogger pants, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Angel Brown?

Report #2305025492ME



She may be in the area of Wabash and Pillow. pic.twitter.com/5wZMC1eaCb — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 14, 2023

Austin Brackeen, 16, has been missing since May 8, 2023. MPD said he ran away from his home in the 4700 block of Bowen Ave. and may be with his girlfriend Cathrine Pinkard. MPD said he was in his mother's 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with no license plate and faded paint on the hood.

Brackeen is 5'6" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Austin Brackeen?

Report #2305024027ME



Brackeen left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/nMy8bye8KB — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 10, 2023

Mishael Clark, 16, has been missing since May 9, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3800 block of Hickory Farms without permission.

Clark is 5'3" tall and 115 lbs., and was last seek wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Mishael Clark?

Report #2305024106ME pic.twitter.com/L9GDUgm0eK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 10, 2023

Martavius Beauregard, 14, has been missing from the 2700 block of Garden Grove Circle since April 22, according to MPD. He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 110 pounds, according to MPD.

He was last seen wearing a light blue plaid jacket and dark pants with white slides, according to MPD. He stands at five feet and once inch, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Martavius Beauregard?

Report #2304020183ME pic.twitter.com/HYpEHVY4dD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 22, 2023

Norris Claybourn, 15, has been missing from the 4700 block of Milnor Drive since April 17, according to MPD. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. He weighs about 115 pounds and stands at five feet and six inches, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Norris Claybourn?

Report #2304008451ME pic.twitter.com/mwiFyXVkh5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 18, 2023

Keziah Beauregard, 14, has been missing form the 2300 block of Larose Avenue since April 12, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches, according to MPD. She weighs around 135 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Keziah Beauregard?

Keziah left home on foot without permission and has not returned.

Report #2304007744ME pic.twitter.com/qUTYCcMziM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 16, 2023

Nakya Aldrige, 16, has been missing from the 3900 block of Autumn Ridge Court since April 8, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and weighs around 120 pounds, according to MPD.

She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a flowered scarf along with black leggings and a gray NASA hoodie, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nakya Aldridge?

Report #2304003573ME



She left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/mAodv3c4nf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 8, 2023

Shaderea Bell, 15, has been missing from the 4100 block of Raintree Cove since April 7, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, black hair, stands at 4 feet and 9 inches and weighs 113 pounds, according to MPD.

She has a nose ring and her hair is in long black and blue braids, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Shaderea Bell?

Report #2304003379ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/i7wg4mXaBo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 8, 2023

Nathaniel Copher, 17, has been missing since March 3, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 700 block of Montgomery St. and did not return.

Copher is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing tan shoes, khaki pants, and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nathaniel Copher?

Report #2303001326ME pic.twitter.com/omWPK4Nv8a — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2023

Jeremiah Cotton, 17, has been missing since March 26, 2023. MPD said he left the DCS facility in the 40 block of S. Main without permission.

Cotton is 5'9" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jeremiah Cotton?



Jeremiah left the facility without permission and has not returned.



Report #2303012996ME pic.twitter.com/fbaDpPCtTJ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 27, 2023

Elijah Brown, 11, has been missing since Feb. 15, 2023. MPD said he was seen walking away from the 1100 block of Peabody Ave. about 8:45 p.m.

Brown is 5'3" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray t-shirt, black and red shorts, and red Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

**City Watch**

Have you seen this missing child? pic.twitter.com/XfDZXTucIf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 16, 2023

Amiria Bolden, 17, has been missing from the 1900 block of Janis Drive since Feb. 9, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 2 inches, according to MPD.

She has brown eyes and weighs around 85 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Amiria Bolden?

Report #2302004535ME pic.twitter.com/s6352IFLyY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 11, 2023

Dymone Armstrong, 15, has been missing since Feb. 1, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2500 block of Hillview Dr.

Armstrong is 5'6" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt and green tights.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dymone Armstrong?

Report #2302000136ME pic.twitter.com/ahGovRIXiK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2023

Kymoriana Bailey, 14, has been missing since Feb. 1, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3200 block of Whispering Pl. without permission.

Bailey is 5'4" tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kymoriana Bailey?

Report #2302000343ME



She left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/PdT6FPcT8i — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2023

Maleik Couch, 16, has been missing since Jan. 14, 2023. MPD said he left his foster home from the 3000 block of S. Goodlett Rd. without permission.

Couch is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Maleik Couch?

Report #2301008306ME



He left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/nqpRckMYY6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 17, 2023

Charez Black, 16, and Charqueal Black, 13, have been missing since Dec. 16, 2022. MPD said the two left a DCS facility in the 40 block of S. Main St. without permission. Both are wards of Shelby County DCS.

Charez Black is 6' tall and 120 lbs. Charqueal Black is 5'3" tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Charez and Charqueal Black?

Report #2301002335ME pic.twitter.com/3ivSP7eu8j — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 9, 2023

Malik Charles Barrett, 15, is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police said he left South Cherry and has not been seen or heard from since. They said his phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch.

Barrett was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

If you see Charles Barrett, or know his whereabouts, please call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

MISSING JUVENILE



Malik Charles Barrett, 15 years old, DOB 11-15-2007,

left South Cherry Southaven MS and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. His phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch. pic.twitter.com/z5j3kAr2LL — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 16, 2022

Nicholas Boyd, 15, was reported missing by Memphis Police Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 and has been missing since Dec. 4. MPD said the teen left home without permission from the 1500 block of Maplewood Street and has not returned since. Police said he is a habitual runaway.

He is listed at 5'9" tall weighing 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nicholas Boyd?

Report #2212003177ME pic.twitter.com/0ltZodbb4Y — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 8, 2022

Manela Castilo, 16, has been missing since Nov. 22, 2022. MPD said she left her home in the 1700 block of Merrycrest Dr. with a suitcase.

She is 5'8" tall and 190 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an orange sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.