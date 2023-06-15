Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names D-G

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with D through G, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Children & Teens - Last names D-G

Damesei Fleming, 16, has been missing since Aug. 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1300 block of Quinn Ave. without permission.

Fleming is 5' tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white and black jacket, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Demesei Fleming?

Report #2308009954ME pic.twitter.com/AckVTv8DqF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2023

Kyla Frost, 14, has been missing since June 26, 2023. MPD said she left a facility in the 200 block of Vance Ave. without permission.

Frost is 5'3" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, black jacket, pink shirt, multi-colored pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen this missing child?

Report #2306007826ME pic.twitter.com/ZGay5AzCam — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 1, 2023

Jasmine Ellis, 15, has been missing since July 20, 2023, from the 1600 block of Michelle Cir.

Ellis is 5'2" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, short pants, white t-shirt, and silver Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jasmine Ellis?

Report #2307011550ME pic.twitter.com/zTOpVmlhah — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2023

Gabrielle Ford, 16, has been missing since July 8, 2023. Memphis Police said she left the home in the 4000 block of Gingem Dr. without permission. MPD said she may be with an adult named Victoria Robinson.

Ford is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black body suit with black and gold sandals, and possibly a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Gabrielle Ford?

The victim left the residence with out permission and has not returned. The victim was last seen wearing a black body suit and black and gold sandals.

Report #2307004322ME pic.twitter.com/DAPyHzv65m — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 19, 2023

Azariyah Evans, 13, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4300 block of Sherrycrest Cv. without permission.

Evans is 5' tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Azariyah Evans?

Report #2307009563ME pic.twitter.com/0llwMOGwEU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2023

Nyla Fleming, 15, has been missing since July 14, 2023. MPD said she walked away from the 3100 block of Edgeware Rd. without permission.

Fleming is 5'5" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black bonnet.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Nyla Fleming?

Report #2307007682ME pic.twitter.com/KhueyBUOxc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 15, 2023

Martavious Dotson, 16, has been missing since June 17, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1300 block of Quinn Ave. without permission.

Dotson is 5'6" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Martavious Dotson?

Report #2306002702ME



He left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/PQaRfBstJ9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2023

Jamia Gibson, 13, has been missing from the 6000 block of Crimson Cv. since June 15, 2023. MPD said she left in a white 2013 Cadillac ATS with Tennessee license plate 179-BJDB.

She is 5'7" tall and 220 lbs., and was wearing her hair in braids with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a white/black/gray hoodie with black pants and white Croc shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jamia Gibson?



On 6/15/2023 Jamia Gibson, 13 years old, left the 6000 block of Crimson Cv. at 9 PM in a white Cadillac. pic.twitter.com/9yjn0J0khh — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 16, 2023

Ta'Nia Davis, 15, has been missing since June 2, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 5800 block of Oakland Hills Ln. and did not return.

Davis is 5'4" and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing white Nike pants and shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Alana Driver, 17, has been missing since May 31, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 900 block of Water Lilly Train without permission.

Driver is 5' tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Alana Driver?

Report #2306034078ME pic.twitter.com/XV8ikUaK6w — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Coree Evans, 17, has been missing since May 12, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 1600 block of Foster St. without permission.

Evans is 5'2" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray shorts and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Corree Evans? She left home without permission and has not returned.

Report #2305026735ME pic.twitter.com/h6e6WdsFHu — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 16, 2023

Dennis Fentress Jr., 15, has been missing since April 22, 2023. MPD said he got into an argument and left home without permission from the 2500 block of Hawkins Mill.

Fentress is 5'5" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and white socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dennis Fentress Jr.

Report #2304020464ME pic.twitter.com/sOo7Lpb44o — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 23, 2023

Fernanda Garcia, 17, and Esmerelda Reyes, 16, have been missing since April 10, 2023. MPD said the two left home from the 3000 block of Mcvay Trail and did not return.

Reyes is 5' tall and 120 lbs., and Garcia is 4'9" tall and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Esmeralda Reyes and Fernanda Garcia?

Report #2304010784ME pic.twitter.com/daDe5LjsPi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 22, 2023

Briana Emery, 15, has been missing from the 5300 block of Santa Barbara Street since April 14, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. She stands at 4 feet and 11 inches and weighs around 105 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Briana Emery?

Briana left home on foot without permission and has not returned.

Report #2304007238ME pic.twitter.com/G55sxE5CKs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 16, 2023

Logan Granger, 17, has been missing since April 10, 2023. MPD said he walked away from Cordova High School while being picked up by his father.

Granger is 6' tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Logan Granger?

Report #2304004799ME



He walked away from school and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/KSDSPAHu6B — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2023

Courtney Green, 15, has been missing from the 3600 block of Merritt Street since April 8, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, black hair and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD. She weighs around 140 pounds, according to MPD.

She was wearing a brown wig and was last seen wearing a tan and white hoodie with gray jogger pants and carrying a pink bookbag, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Courtney Green?

Report #2304004004ME



She left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/Dzyy5EwIq1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 9, 2023

Karson Green, 15, has been missing since March 20, 2023. MPD said Green left home from the 1000 block of Lanier Lane without permission.

Green is 5'8" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Karson Green?

Report# 2303009797ME pic.twitter.com/FrebCfBnmJ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2023

Emarion Green, 14, has been missing since Jan. 31, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3600 block of Ladue St. without permission.

Green is 5'3" tall and 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve Champion shirt and lime green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Emarion Green?

Report #2302000299ME



He left home without permission and has not returned home. pic.twitter.com/HGVyrW6q3m — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2023

Johnny Eilerston, 17, has been missing since Jan. 9, 2023. MPD said he ran away from school about 3 p.m. that day.

Eilerston is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a oink hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Johnny Eilerston?

Report #2301004571ME pic.twitter.com/Xbgs1r0f4S — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 11, 2023

Rokaria Garmen, 17, has been missing since Dec. 28, according to MPD. She was wearing a blue t-shirt with a red heart symbol and white wording, according to MPD. They said she is also wearing black shorts.

Police say she is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 390 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Rokaria Garmen?

Report #22013671ME pic.twitter.com/nzOl3PPWdl — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 30, 2022

Aniah Estrada, 15, left her residence near the 2500 Block of Peres Ave on Dec. 15, according to MPD. She has hazel eyes and stands at 5 foot 5 inches at approximately 120 pounds, according to MPD.

She was wearing gray leggings at the time of departure and has naturally brown hair with dyed green parts in the front, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Aniah Estrada?

Report #2212006875ME



She left home and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/tGBP3d5Xtx — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 30, 2022

Davis Griffin, 17, has been missing since Dec. 16, 2022. MPD said he left home from the 4600 block of Edgemont Ave. without permission.

Griffin is 5'7" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white hoodie an sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Davis Griffin?

Report #2212007755ME



Griffin left home without permission and has not returned. pic.twitter.com/WWCPhR7dJy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 17, 2022

Khaliah Daniels, 16, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. MPD said the Oakhaven High student left home without permission from the 3900 block of Ben Venue Cv.

Daniels is 5'6" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tights, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Khaliah Daniels?

Report #2212006605ME pic.twitter.com/2mlumpANrf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2022

Malachi Freeman, 15, has been missing since Nov. 25, 2022. MPD said he left home without permission from the 3500 block of Bishops Gate Dr.

He is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.