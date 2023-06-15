MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with D through G, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:
Children & Teens:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names W-Z
Adults:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names W-Z
Missing Children & Teens - Last names D-G
Damesei Fleming, 16, has been missing since Aug. 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1300 block of Quinn Ave. without permission.
Fleming is 5' tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white and black jacket, tan pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kyla Frost, 14, has been missing since June 26, 2023. MPD said she left a facility in the 200 block of Vance Ave. without permission.
Frost is 5'3" tall and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, black jacket, pink shirt, multi-colored pants, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jasmine Ellis, 15, has been missing since July 20, 2023, from the 1600 block of Michelle Cir.
Ellis is 5'2" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, short pants, white t-shirt, and silver Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Gabrielle Ford, 16, has been missing since July 8, 2023. Memphis Police said she left the home in the 4000 block of Gingem Dr. without permission. MPD said she may be with an adult named Victoria Robinson.
Ford is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black body suit with black and gold sandals, and possibly a blue shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Azariyah Evans, 13, has been missing since July 17, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 4300 block of Sherrycrest Cv. without permission.
Evans is 5' tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Nyla Fleming, 15, has been missing since July 14, 2023. MPD said she walked away from the 3100 block of Edgeware Rd. without permission.
Fleming is 5'5" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black bonnet.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Martavious Dotson, 16, has been missing since June 17, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1300 block of Quinn Ave. without permission.
Dotson is 5'6" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jamia Gibson, 13, has been missing from the 6000 block of Crimson Cv. since June 15, 2023. MPD said she left in a white 2013 Cadillac ATS with Tennessee license plate 179-BJDB.
She is 5'7" tall and 220 lbs., and was wearing her hair in braids with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a white/black/gray hoodie with black pants and white Croc shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Ta'Nia Davis, 15, has been missing since June 2, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 5800 block of Oakland Hills Ln. and did not return.
Davis is 5'4" and 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing white Nike pants and shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Alana Driver, 17, has been missing since May 31, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 900 block of Water Lilly Train without permission.
Driver is 5' tall and 100 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Coree Evans, 17, has been missing since May 12, 2023. MPD said she walked away from her home in the 1600 block of Foster St. without permission.
Evans is 5'2" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray shorts and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Dennis Fentress Jr., 15, has been missing since April 22, 2023. MPD said he got into an argument and left home without permission from the 2500 block of Hawkins Mill.
Fentress is 5'5" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and white socks with no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Fernanda Garcia, 17, and Esmerelda Reyes, 16, have been missing since April 10, 2023. MPD said the two left home from the 3000 block of Mcvay Trail and did not return.
Reyes is 5' tall and 120 lbs., and Garcia is 4'9" tall and 100 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Briana Emery, 15, has been missing from the 5300 block of Santa Barbara Street since April 14, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD. She stands at 4 feet and 11 inches and weighs around 105 pounds, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Logan Granger, 17, has been missing since April 10, 2023. MPD said he walked away from Cordova High School while being picked up by his father.
Granger is 6' tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Courtney Green, 15, has been missing from the 3600 block of Merritt Street since April 8, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, black hair and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD. She weighs around 140 pounds, according to MPD.
She was wearing a brown wig and was last seen wearing a tan and white hoodie with gray jogger pants and carrying a pink bookbag, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Karson Green, 15, has been missing since March 20, 2023. MPD said Green left home from the 1000 block of Lanier Lane without permission.
Green is 5'8" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Emarion Green, 14, has been missing since Jan. 31, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3600 block of Ladue St. without permission.
Green is 5'3" tall and 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve Champion shirt and lime green pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Johnny Eilerston, 17, has been missing since Jan. 9, 2023. MPD said he ran away from school about 3 p.m. that day.
Eilerston is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a oink hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Rokaria Garmen, 17, has been missing since Dec. 28, according to MPD. She was wearing a blue t-shirt with a red heart symbol and white wording, according to MPD. They said she is also wearing black shorts.
Police say she is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 390 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Aniah Estrada, 15, left her residence near the 2500 Block of Peres Ave on Dec. 15, according to MPD. She has hazel eyes and stands at 5 foot 5 inches at approximately 120 pounds, according to MPD.
She was wearing gray leggings at the time of departure and has naturally brown hair with dyed green parts in the front, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Davis Griffin, 17, has been missing since Dec. 16, 2022. MPD said he left home from the 4600 block of Edgemont Ave. without permission.
Griffin is 5'7" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white hoodie an sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Khaliah Daniels, 16, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. MPD said the Oakhaven High student left home without permission from the 3900 block of Ben Venue Cv.
Daniels is 5'6" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tights, and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Malachi Freeman, 15, has been missing since Nov. 25, 2022. MPD said he left home without permission from the 3500 block of Bishops Gate Dr.
He is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.