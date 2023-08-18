Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names T-V

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with T through V, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Adults - Last names T-V

Connie Thomas, 54, has been missing since Aug. 10, 2023. MPD said she was released from jail that day and her roommate has not seen her.

Thomas is 5'9" tall and 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a shirt with blue jean capris and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Connie Thomas?

Report #2308006469ME pic.twitter.com/mUHYIrDbDn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 12, 2023

Michael Teague, 41 has been missing since June 23, 2023. MPD said he walked away from a facility in the 90 block of Lucy Ave. He is known to frequent the area of 3rd and McLemore.

Teague is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Michael Teague?

Report #2306006914ME pic.twitter.com/NdGvlDrxiC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2023

Anthony J. Tolbert, 43, has been missing since May 31, 2023. MPD said he is believed to be homeless but could be at a shelter.

Tolbert is 5'10" tall and 175 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Anthony J. Colbert?

Report #2305033879ME pic.twitter.com/KiIhJ4GZMq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2023

Lee Thompson, 39, has been missing since May 31, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 1500 block of Titus St. and did not return.

Thompson is 5'11" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans, burgundy shirt with white letters, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Lee Thompson?

Report #2305034072ME pic.twitter.com/SHPQkH7uNp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2023

Chauncey Taylor, 46, has been missing since March 15, 2023, MPD said he was last seen in the area of Knightway.

Taylor is 5'6" tall and 205 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

**City Watch**

Have you seen Chauncey Taylor?



Victim was last seen in the area of Knightway and has not been seen or heard from since. pic.twitter.com/BD9hduSHxn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 15, 2023

Jacqulin Vail, 33, has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. MPD said she was last seen at Superlo Foods in the 2000 block of Lamar.

She is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front, and a gray and yellow hat, with a long burgundy wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.