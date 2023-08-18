MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features children and teens with last names beginning with T through V, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:
Children & Teens:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Children & teens, last names W-Z
Adults:
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names A-C
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names D-G
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names H-J
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names K-M
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names N-Q
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names R-S
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names T-V
- Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names W-Z
Missing Children & Teens - Last names T-V
Gideon Turner, 15, has been missing since Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. MPD said he left home in the 3200 block of Fox Hollow Drive and has not returned.
Turner is 5'9" tall and 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and white socks with a medium afro.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Martavious Thomas, 17, has been missing since July 30, 2023. MPD said he left the home in the 2300 block of Millbrook Ln. without permission.
Thomas is 5'10" tall and 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Monique Shandale Thomas, 13, has been missing since July 21, 2023. MPD said she walked away from home in the 1700 block of Piping Rock Dr.
Thomas is 5'3" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black tights, and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Nana Tolno, 17, has been missing since June 17, 2023. MPD left home from the 3000 block of Holland Dr. and has not been seen since.
Tolno is 5'3" tall and 110 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kevettia Tate, 16, has been missing from the 400 block of Bradcliff Cove. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to MPD.
He stands at 5 feet and 7 inches, according to MPD. He weighs around 110 pounds, they said. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, red shorts and gray tennis shoes, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Nevaeh Thaddies, 15, has been missing since May 19, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 1300 block of Paullus Ave. to visit a friend and did not return.
Thaddies is 5'2" tall and 98 lbs., and was lase seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Vickey Turner, 17, has been missing since May 15, 2023. MPD said she left her foster home in the 3000 block of Gramont Cv. without permission.
Turner is 5'5" tall and 141 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Martavious Thompson, 17, has been missing since May 10, 2023. MPD said he left custody of DCS from the 3800 block of Ravenoak Dr.
Thompson is 5'7" tall and 170 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jasmine Vaughn, 14, has been missing since March 25, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 3900 block of Ajanders Dr. without permission.
Vaughn is 5'5" tall and 165 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Bryanna Tate, 17, has been missing since Feb. 12, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 2000 block of Pennel Rd. after an argument.
Tate is 5' tall and 95 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jeremiah Taylor, 17, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023. MPS said he left home from the 2900 block of Manndale Dr. without permission.
Taylor is 5'9" tall and 110 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Dillion Valentine, 14, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3700 block of Donna Dr. without permission, and usually frequents the Frayser library branch.
Valentine is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Monique Thomas, 13, has been missing from the 3000 block of Madewell Drive since Jan. 20, according to MPD. She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, according to MPD. She weighs around 135 pounds and has brown eyes, according to MPD.
She was last seen wearing light blue tights, brown furry boots and a brown jacket, according to MPD. She has long braids that go in the direction of her back with green and black in them, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kintarius Tate, 17, has been missing since Jan. 10, 2023. MPD said he left home from the 3700 block of Wisteria without permission.
Tate is 5' tall and 130 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Phylicia Taylor, 16, has been missing since Dec. 19, 2022. MPD said she left home from the 1700 block of Hester Road without permission.
Taylor is 5'5" tall and 160 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Canna Thomas, 16, has been missing since Dec. 19, 2022. MPD said Thomas was seen leaving a home in the 3600 block of Fairway Meadow Cir. W with a bag of clothes in a dark gray unknown vehicle.
Thomas is 5'7" tall and 220 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Aderia Teague, 15, and Kayala Mendoza, 13, have been missing since Dec. 1, 2022. MPD said the sisters left home together from the 4800 block of Given without permission.
Teague is 5'5" tall and 180 lbs.
Mendoza is 4'9" tall and 100 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Caleb Tallant, 15, was last seen Dec. 2, 2022. Memphis Police said he was not at Kingsbury High when he was supposed to be picked up.
Tallant is 5'9" tall and 120 pounds, with gold wire frame glasses, and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, tan pants, black and white shoes, and had a clear backpack with blue straps.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Zaimarrion Vester, 14, has been missing since Dec. 1, 2022. Memphis Police said the Kingsbury High Student left without permission from the 800 block of Wood Kirk Cv.
He is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.