Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names R-S

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

This list features adults with last names beginning with R through S, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top.

This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Missing Adults - Last names R-S

Reseana Rogers, 25, has been missing since July 14, 2023. MPD said she has not contacted family or friends.

Rogers is 5'6" tall and 210 lbs. and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Reseana Rogers?

Reseana has been missing for 2 weeks with no contact with friends or family.



Report #2307012807ME pic.twitter.com/XbzKkpTEJN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2023

Dwight Ruffin, 21, has been missing since Jan. 1, 2022. MPD said his father filed a report in June 2023 after not talking to his son in over a year.

Ruffin is 5'11" tall and 145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Dwight Ruffin?

Report #2306008331ME pic.twitter.com/T1vyDd5AXU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 29, 2023

Mary Raines, 66, has been missing from the 1200 block of Union since May 29, according to MPD. She has brown eyes and brown hair, according to MPD.

She stands at 5 feet and three inches, they said. She weighs about 115 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Mary Raines?

Report #2306021378ME pic.twitter.com/6aaD2fIClj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 4, 2023

Chrisma Stokes, 28, has been missing since May 26, 2023. MPD said she called her mother on Tuesday, May 23, threatening to end her life. According to her mother, she is suicidal.

She is 5'2" tall, weighing 100 lbs., and has long, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

***CITY WATCH***

Have you seen Chrisma Stokes? pic.twitter.com/XRxCn1HqTO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 27, 2023

DeRoyce Small, aka Newberry, 42, has been missing since April 23, 2023. MPD said he is homeless and missing from the 2900 block of Lounette St.

Small is 5'5" tall and 178 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen DeRoyce Small?

Report #2305023981ME pic.twitter.com/1E1WIXJFx7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 10, 2023

Walter Stewart, 67, has been missing from the 400 block of Beale Street since April 29, according to MPD. He stands at five feet and nine inches, according to MPD. He weighs around 198 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Walter Stewart?

Report #2304023486ME pic.twitter.com/1ybotBRwpC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 30, 2023

Ajejandro Salazar, 20, has been missing since April 22, 2023. MPD said he left work from the 1300 block of Tully St. and did not return home.

Salazar is 5'6" tall and 171 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Ajejandro Salazar?

Report #2304020709 pic.twitter.com/k6C7fXwboa — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 24, 2023

James Rowland, 63, has been missing since March 30, 2023. MPD said the last time anyone saw him was riding a scooter on Chelsea Ave. near Hollywood.

Rowland is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen James Rowland?

Report #2304006402ME



He was last seen on a blue scooter in the area of Chelsea and Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/7opN11aeAA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 14, 2023

Arthur Russell, 52, has been missing since March 8, 2023. MPD said he left a facility in the 900 block of Court and hasn't been seen since. They said he may be downtown or in the Jackson Ave. corridor area.

Russell is 5'10" tall and 190 lbs., and was last seen wearing pajama pants, white t-shirt, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Arthur Russell?

Arthur Russell left the facility and has not been seen or heard from by his family since. The victim may be in the downtown area or the Jackson Ave. corridor. Mr. Russell suffers from a mental disorder.

Report #2303006998ME pic.twitter.com/kedWBOiy0s — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 15, 2023

Timothy D. Sayles, 37, has been missing from the 2900 block of Grenadier since Dec. 3, 2019, according to MPD. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jogging suit and Nike white shoes, according to MPD.

He weighs about 240 pounds and stands at about 5 feet and 9 inches, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Timothy D. Sayles?

Report #1912002238ME pic.twitter.com/T57a9v7xx5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2023

Erica Stewart, 22, has been missing since Feb. 23, 2023. MPD said her mother has not been in contact with her since then.

Stewart is 5'4" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Erica Stewart?

Report #23020128555ME pic.twitter.com/ifwjKAQ5Pe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 27, 2023

Roni Rice, 55, was reported missing since Feb. 14, 2023, according to MPD. They said her family has not seen her in more than a year, and she was last known to have been transported from a mental facility and was living in a hotel.

Rice is 5' tall and 115 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Roni Rice?

Report #230200672ME pic.twitter.com/I2SIUqoGRa — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 24, 2023

Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling, 25, has been missing since August 2022, according to the Madison County Tennessee Sheriff's Department. They said his family has not seen him since he left for a trip to Panama City Beach, Florida. According to MCSO, Sterling is from Jackson, Tennessee.

Sterling is 6'1" tall and about 130 to 160 lbs. He has a tattoo that reads “Family First”, that stretches across his chest.

MCSO said anyone who has any information about Sterling’s whereabouts can call 731-423-6098.

Allen Scoggins, 58, has been missing since Jan. 10, 2023. MPD said he went to have a smoke from a facility in the 1600 block of Pope Street and did not return.

Scoggins is 5'10" tall and 215 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, and brown and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Allen Scoggins?

Report #2301005210ME pic.twitter.com/LYn14bwRrJ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 11, 2023

Stumpy Stone, 62, has been missing since Dec. 17, 2022. MPD said he left his home in the 1100 block of Florida to go to the store and hasn't returned.

Stone is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue jeans, and green Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.