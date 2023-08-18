Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names W-Z

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.

The list below features adults with last names beginning with W through Z, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Other sources for information on missing people in the Mid-South:

Children & Teens:

Adults:

Missing Adults - Last names W-Z

Tousha Williams has been missing since Aug. 15, 2023. MPD said she left the 2700 block of Goodhaven around 6:00 p.m. She was last seen on foot in an unknown direction. She also has dementia.

Williams is 5'11", 185 lbs. and has gold teeth. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

****CITY WATCH****

Have you seen Tousha Williams? pic.twitter.com/4MNBkbyOIQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 16, 2023

Kimberly White, 42, has been missing since June 8, 2023. MPD said the person who reported her missing from the 30 block of E. Gage said White got out of their car and walked away.

White is 5'6" tall and 220 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green floral blouse, black biker shorts and grey house shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kimberly White?

Report #2306025242ME pic.twitter.com/K4piKQo6sB — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2023

Kerry Glenn Wright, 42, has been missing from the 4000 block of Knight Arnold since May 26, according to MPD. He has blue eyes and brown hair, they said.

He stands at 5 feet and 5 inches, they said. He weighs about 175 pounds, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kerry Glenn Wright?

Report #2306021262ME pic.twitter.com/43TAiCOvuv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 4, 2023

Jadrien Cortez Williams, 19, has been missing since May 6, 2023. MPD said he was released from jail and hasn't been seen since. MPD said he is homeless.

Williams is 5'3" tall and 125 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jadrien Cortez Williams?

Williams hasn't been seen since he was released from jail on May 6.



Report #2305026592ME pic.twitter.com/txiEUrUdwG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2023

Shamique Walker, 27, has been missing since May 9, 2023. MPD said she walked away from a hospital in the 3900 block of Covington Pike and did not return home.

Walker is 4'7" tall and 109 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray joggers and black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Shamique Walker?

Report #2305024159ME pic.twitter.com/N1XIEEJOw3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 10, 2023

Eudell Wilson, 66, has been missing since May 6, 2023. MPD said someone heard another person threaten Wilson while on the phone with him. They have not been able to contact him since.

Wilson is 5'10" tall and 155 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Eudell Wilson?

Report #2305022589ME pic.twitter.com/kYzjwhfIH1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2023

Kamran Westbrook, 22, has been missing since March 25, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 500 block of Highland St. and did not return.

Westbrook is 5'10" tall and 140 lbs., and is possibly wearing a red or black wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Kamran Westbrook?

Kamran left home and did not return.

Report #2303014587ME pic.twitter.com/2Gnzz4InZY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 30, 2023

Michael White, 57, has been missing since March 21, 2023. MPD said his mom hasn't seen him since he left her home in the 1200 block of Capital Ave.

White is 5'11" tall and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Michael White?

Report #2303010539ME pic.twitter.com/Evq1iscVsK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 22, 2023

Theotis Washington, 33, has been missing since Dec. 18, 2022. Southaven Police said he left in an Uber to go to a Memphis hotel where he was supposed to be working, and then was to stay at a friend's home.

Police said his employer called his parents when he did not show for work, and his prepaid Tracfone has been turned off.

Washington is 5’5” tall and about120 lbs., and was last wearing blue jeans, light grey hoodie and tan military style boots.

If you have seen Washington or know his whereabouts, please call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

MISSING PERSON

Theotis Washington was last seen and heard from on Sunday, December 18th. He left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis also. He was going to stay at friends houses as well during the week. When he didn’t show up for work pic.twitter.com/D2T0Mu3x3v — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 24, 2022

Thursday, his employer called his parents, who have been looking for him ever since. Theotis is a 33 year old black male, 5’5” and weighs approximately 120 lbs. He was last wearing blue jeans, light grey hoodie and tan military style boots. Theotis has a prepaid Tracfone, — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) December 24, 2022