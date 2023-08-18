Missing in the Mid-South | Adults, last names W-Z

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and other local authorities.
The list below features adults with last names beginning with W through Z, with the most newly reported by local law enforcement at the top. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.
Missing Adults - Last names W-Z
Tousha Williams has been missing since Aug. 15, 2023. MPD said she left the 2700 block of Goodhaven around 6:00 p.m. She was last seen on foot in an unknown direction. She also has dementia.
Williams is 5'11", 185 lbs. and has gold teeth. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kimberly White, 42, has been missing since June 8, 2023. MPD said the person who reported her missing from the 30 block of E. Gage said White got out of their car and walked away.
White is 5'6" tall and 220 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green floral blouse, black biker shorts and grey house shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kerry Glenn Wright, 42, has been missing from the 4000 block of Knight Arnold since May 26, according to MPD. He has blue eyes and brown hair, they said.
He stands at 5 feet and 5 inches, they said. He weighs about 175 pounds, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Jadrien Cortez Williams, 19, has been missing since May 6, 2023. MPD said he was released from jail and hasn't been seen since. MPD said he is homeless.
Williams is 5'3" tall and 125 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Shamique Walker, 27, has been missing since May 9, 2023. MPD said she walked away from a hospital in the 3900 block of Covington Pike and did not return home.
Walker is 4'7" tall and 109 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray joggers and black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Eudell Wilson, 66, has been missing since May 6, 2023. MPD said someone heard another person threaten Wilson while on the phone with him. They have not been able to contact him since.
Wilson is 5'10" tall and 155 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Kamran Westbrook, 22, has been missing since March 25, 2023. MPD said she left home from the 500 block of Highland St. and did not return.
Westbrook is 5'10" tall and 140 lbs., and is possibly wearing a red or black wig.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Michael White, 57, has been missing since March 21, 2023. MPD said his mom hasn't seen him since he left her home in the 1200 block of Capital Ave.
White is 5'11" tall and 180 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.
Theotis Washington, 33, has been missing since Dec. 18, 2022. Southaven Police said he left in an Uber to go to a Memphis hotel where he was supposed to be working, and then was to stay at a friend's home.
Police said his employer called his parents when he did not show for work, and his prepaid Tracfone has been turned off.
Washington is 5’5” tall and about120 lbs., and was last wearing blue jeans, light grey hoodie and tan military style boots.
If you have seen Washington or know his whereabouts, please call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.