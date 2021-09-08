Gas repairs in different areas close road, injure MLGW worker, leave some residents without gas or electric

MLGW said "unplanned gas repairs" led to a road closure along Walnut Grove, and some gas and electric outages in Germantown.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: An MLGW worker was burned when trying to contain a natural gas leak and fire Wednesday in east Memphis.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters were called to Walnut Grove and Fernway Road just before 10am, because MLGW workers accidentally cut a gas line which caused a fire. One MLGW worker suffered burns to his arms and face and was taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured. The fire department had things under control by around 7:30pm.

MLGW said Wednesday evening that an “unplanned gas repair” has closed Walnut Grove east of Mendenhall. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

MLGW said there are no outages with the Walnut Grove repairs, but service could be interrupted.

In a separate area, MLGW said “unplanned gas maintenance” caused gas and electric outages in Germantown. About 24 to 30 homes on Wood Creek Drive near Dogwood are without gas and repairs are expected to last until 10:00 p.m. MLGW said about 5 customers are without electricity, and those repairs are expected to be completed by 8:30 p.m. No traffic is affected in that area.

Unplanned gas maintenance has caused gas and electric outages on Wood Creek Drive near Dogwood in Germantown. #MLGW #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/WW22BF3k6H — MLGW (@MLGW) September 8, 2021