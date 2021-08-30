MLGW crews prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is prepared for severe weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ida head toward the Mid-South. The National Weather Service in Memphis forecasts three to six inches of rain, and damaging winds beginning at 3 p.m. into late evening.
MLGW crews are ready to respond to any local damage or outages, however; restoration times may be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Customers should avoid contact with downed power lines—even if their home or area has experienced a loss of power as the lines could still be energized.
To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call (901) 528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.
Portable Generator Safety Tips:
Never use a generator indoors or in an enclosed area such as a garage. Generators emit toxic carbon monoxide from the engine exhaust. For more safety tips please visit, mlgw.com/residential/portablegeneratorsafety.
Important MLGW contact information for customers:
· Outage Reporting: (901) 544-6500
· Emergency: (901) 528-4465
· Customer Care Center: (901) 544-MLGW (6549)
Visit MLGW’s storm readiness guide for tips on preparing for weather emergencies here.