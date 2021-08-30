MLGW crews prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ida

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call (901) 528-4465.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is prepared for severe weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ida head toward the Mid-South. The National Weather Service in Memphis forecasts three to six inches of rain, and damaging winds beginning at 3 p.m. into late evening.

MLGW crews are ready to respond to any local damage or outages, however; restoration times may be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Customers should avoid contact with downed power lines—even if their home or area has experienced a loss of power as the lines could still be energized.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call (901) 528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.

Portable Generator Safety Tips:

Never use a generator indoors or in an enclosed area such as a garage. Generators emit toxic carbon monoxide from the engine exhaust. For more safety tips please visit, mlgw.com/residential/portablegeneratorsafety.

Important MLGW contact information for customers:

· Outage Reporting: (901) 544-6500

· Emergency: (901) 528-4465

· Customer Care Center: (901) 544-MLGW (6549)