D.A. Steve Mulroy says no charges coming for MPD officers in Jaylin McKenzie death

McKenzie was shot and killed in December, 2022, after a confrontation with police. Mulroy released body camera video of the incident in September.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a press conference Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said no criminal charges will be coming for the Memphis Police officers involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jaylin McKenzie in December 2022.

While Mulroy said charges wouldn't be coming, he also said there were multiple discrepancies in the officers' official statements, and department policies.

Mulroy stated during the press conference the body camera video of the incident confirms McKenzie fired an assault rifle at officers, and would have fired a handgun at them had it not jammed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said just before midnight on Dec. 16, 2022, MPD made a traffic stop on American Way and the driver took off and ended up in a grassy area off Cochese Ave. The TBI said at least three people took off running. The TBI said an MPD officer and McKenzie exchanged gunfire, and McKenzie was killed.

Mulroy's Office released video Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, of the shooting that left Jaylin McKenzie dead.

The D.A. said the three redacted videos are from in-car camera of a police patrol car and body-worn cameras from two additional officers. The D.A.'s office said McKenzie’s family has viewed the footage.

Mulroy said the officers violated MPD policy by starting a high-speed chase over a traffic violation, and also had multiple discrepancies in their reports after the shooting.

Mulroy also said a supervising officer violated policy by placing the two officers together in a squad car after the shooting, instead of separating them, allowing them to talk about the facts of the chase, which is also against policy. Mulroy said MPD Chief C.J. Davis agreed the officers violated policy, and changes would be made.

"I hope that this entire dialogue can lead to improvements in officer conduct and I believe that Chief Davis is working precisely on that," Mulroy said.

In a statement following the video release, Memphis Police said an administrative investigation was completed by MPD for policy violations, and administrative charges and disciplinary actions were issued for body camera violations and pursuit notification requirements. The statement did not go into what the disciplinary actions were.