Deadly shooting takes place in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed in South Memphis around 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

MPD said the incident took place on 850 West Raines Road. This address is the Royal King convenience store — located west of the Memphis International Airport.

MPD said a man was found to be dead on the scene and that three other men were armed with guns, driving away in a 4-door gold sedan.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.