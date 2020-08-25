Officer-involved shooting in south Memphis leaves one injured

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene with Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An officer-involved shooting in south Memphis has sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near a MAPCO gas station at Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Alcy Road.

In a statement to Local 24 News, a spokesperson for the TBI said, "At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Agents are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, involving the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Initial reports indicate one individual, who is not a law enforcement officer, has been shot by an officer, and sustained injuries not Immediately believed to be life-threatening. Our team is just arriving to the scene and we will provide further information later this evening.