Oxford Police searching for answers after missing man found dead in Yalobusha County

Curtis Vaughn was reported missing Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and police said he was found dead the next day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oxford, Mississippi, Police said the search for a missing man has turned into an “active criminal investigation” after the man was found dead in Yalobusha County.

Oxford Police said 32-year-old Curtis Vaughn was reported missing on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The person who reported him missing told investigators Vaughn had not been heard from since 11 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Investigators said on Wednesday, March 22, Vaughn was found dead in Yalobusha County. They have not said how he died or released any other information.