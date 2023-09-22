100 murals to be displayed at Paint Memphis' festival in the Edge District

The artists of 'Paint Memphis' have reportedly worked on more than 200,000 square feet of urban spaces throughout various Memphis neighborhoods.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Come early October, Memphian art lovers will get a chance to see 100 different murals in the Edge District as part of organization Paint Memphis' annual festival.

The Ravine Park at 484 Union Avenue is the site where the nonprofit will hold this festival on Oct. 7 from noon until 6 p.m.

New directors David Yancy and Kristin Sandlin hope to continue the goal that Paint Memphis has had since it's inception in 2015 — painting the largest collaborative mural in Tennessee during its annual paint festival.

Since then, the artists of Paint Memphis have reportedly worked on more than 200,000 square feet of urban spaces throughout various Memphis neighborhoods. These include projects on Chelsea Avenue, in the Carriage and Snuff Districts, Downtown Memphis and Midtown Memphis.

"Paint Memphis is thrilled to collaborate with so many stake-holders to revitalize The Edge District." Kirsten Sandlin said. "The community spirit in The Edge has been remarkable, and we can't wait to show all that Paint Memphis has in store this year and in the future."

The artists participating in this year's event are listed as follows: David Yancy, Carlos Valverde, Kirsten Sandlin, Mala Leche, Mr. Toledo, Britt Paints, Floyd Mendoza, Chilly Rodriguez, ESH and NeverXtinct.

A gallery show with over 60 festival artists is also said be held at 571 Marshall on Friday, Oct. 6. It is said to last from 5 to 8 p.m.