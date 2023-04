Memphis Police said the woman was struck and killed, and the driver stayed at the scene.

MPD officers responded to a crash about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Rozelle and Southern, not far from Glenview Park. They said a vehicle had struck a pole and a woman who was walking. She died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash. The driver stayed on the scene, and investigators have not said if that person will face charges.