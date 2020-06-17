Sheriff Floyd Bonner: a good cop can talk people out of violence

The sheriff spoke to county commissioners about the use of force and training for deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sheriff Floyd Bonner has been with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department for 40 years. He’s been the man in charge for the last three years.

And just like any veteran of the streets, he will tell you that a good cop can talk people out of violence.

Sheriff Bonner says his department continues to train, continues to change.

“I am committed,” he told Shelby County Commissioners, “... I will say that again, I am committed to increasing the amount of time spent teaching deputies techniques on how to calm a situation down and to address our diverse communities.”

The commissioners didn’t yell or get overly emotional. Commissioner Tami Sawyer called those who voted against defunding the department “cowards” at a meeting last week. This time, however, she wanted to ask Sheriff Bonner why tear gas was used to break up a demonstration May 31st.

“I am interested,” she told Sheriff Bonner, “... in bringing forth a recommendation policy that Shelby County not use tear gas or other chemical agents on Shelby County residents.”

Sheriff Bonner says the events of that night were spiraling close to being out of control. Verbal commands telling people to go home were ignored. Rocks were being thrown at deputies, who then fired off smoke canisters.

“As the crowd continued to approach the officers is when the CS gas was used to disperse the crowd.” He added “If you’re for somebody to blame, blame me.”