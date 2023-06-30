Southaven neighborhood evacuated after 'military munitions' found by construction crew in a home, bomb squad called in

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Residents of a Southaven, Mississippi, neighborhood had to leave their homes Friday after a construction crew found what appeared to be a box of grenades in a home, Southaven Police said.
According to police, the crew found what they're calling "military munitions" in a home near Greenbrook Parkway and Clarington Drive, prompting an evacuation of the entire area.
The Shelby County Bomb Squad was called in to the scene, and are working to figure out whether the explosives are live before they're removed from the area.
Southaven Police said there's no active threat to the public, but to avoid the area, as there's a large police, fire and EMS presence.