Woman dead, man critically injured in southeast Memphis shooting

Detectives say the shooting happened during an "apparent domestic dispute."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Friday, the Shelby County Sherriff's Office (SCSO) said a fatal shooting in southeast Shelby County left a woman dead and a man injured.

At 11:30 a.m., detectives said they are conducting an investigation into a fatal shooting during an "apparent domestic dispute" at the 6700 block of Martha’s Point.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Shelby County paramedics, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO said a man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

If you have any additional information, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

