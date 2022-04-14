Starbucks considering increasing benefits for non-union workers

At least 16 Starbucks stores have recently voted to unionize, with nearly 200 more filing the initial paperwork.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the tails of the "Memphis Seven" protesting for unionizing Starbucks in Memphis, Starbucks said it's looking to increase employee benefits, but only for its non-union workers.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz told the company's leadership that he's reviewing the benefits, but that legally, he wouldn't be able to offer them to unionized stores because of their bargaining agreements.

