TDOT: I-40 bridge will fully open Monday afternoon; ahead of schedule

All eastbound lanes reopened to traffic Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando de Soto Bridge will fully reopen Monday afternoon, ahead of schedule.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said, the contractor completed the work and has cleaned up the westbound lanes.

All westbound lanes going out of Memphis will reopen by 3:00 p.m.!

TDOT said ramps previously closed along I-40 westbound will be reopening, but, the ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed.

The right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south will also remain closed.

All other ramps around the I-55 and Crump interchange will reopen.

TDOT and ArDOT urge motorists to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for specific traffic information.