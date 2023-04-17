Three detained after shooting in South Memphis, police say

Police said they have three detained. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said two people were shot in South Memphis on Monday morning and that three people were detained.

MPD said the incident took place in the 10 block of Happiland Place. This location is around the corner from In His Presence Ministries and Willie Gipson Tire Services.

MPD said they responded at about 11 a.m. and were told that someone involved with the shooting left before they arrived.

They said they located a victim in "the accident" in the 900 block of Crump.

One woman with a gunshot wound was transported in critical condition to Regional One, according to MPD.

A man who was a "driver of the vehicle" was taken to Regional One in non-critical, according to MPD.