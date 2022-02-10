x
Traffic delays on I-240 near Poplar after 2 separate overnight crashes

Mutliple people were injured in the 2 overnight crashes, both on I-240 near Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two overnight crashes on I-240 caused Thursday morning rush hour traffic delays in East Memphis near Poplar.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, crews responded to a crash around 12:16 a.m. and another in the same area at 1:12 am.  A total of five people were taken to the hospital.  Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is the second time in a week that crashes have shut down I-240 near Poplar.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating.

ABC 24 will update as more information becomes available.

