Traffic delays on I-240 near Poplar after 2 separate overnight crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two overnight crashes on I-240 caused Thursday morning rush hour traffic delays in East Memphis near Poplar.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, crews responded to a crash around 12:16 a.m. and another in the same area at 1:12 am. A total of five people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is the second time in a week that crashes have shut down I-240 near Poplar.
The Memphis Police Department is investigating.
