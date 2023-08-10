'Reducing recidivism' | T.R.A.P. program working to keep adults out of jail in Shelby County

"Everything is just different out [of jail.] You've got responsibilities."

Often, when people hear the phrase "the trap," they of think of it as a negative association involving drugs, violence and other crimes.

But what if "the trap" meant something positive? That's the idea behind the Transitional Re-entry Adult Program and one Memphis woman who is still working to improve the lives of former inmates.

Portia Moore is trying to show them that changing your mindset, changes your outcome.

"The opportunities are here they just need to come out to get a hold of them," T.R.A.P. founder Portia Moore said.

That's Moore's message to former inmates in Shelby County. She herself was once in prison due to drug-related charges, but and now is working to lower the number of those in the Memphis area that return to prison.

The Tennessee Department of Correction's most recent data shows that 47 percent of people released from jail across the state return to jail. That rate in Shelby County is about 37 percent.

Shawn Banks is a T.R.A.P. participant.

"If you don't got nothing to occupy yourself — positive to occupy yourself, then ain't no telling what you can get into," Banks said.

Shawn banks was recently released from federal prison after nearly 13 years and is an example of Moore's hard work.

"You've got to understand that, on the inside, you get three meals a day," Banks said. "You don't have to pay utilities bills — no rent. Everything is just different out. You've got responsibilities."

Banks joined Moore on Saturday in Orange Mound, offering resources ranging from mentorship to mental health services, career development like truck driving, film production and culinary arts.